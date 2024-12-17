Fortnite 33.11 early patch notes: Winterfest event, leaked collabs, more

Fortnite’s upcoming 33.11 patch will be bringing the anticipated Winterfest event as well as other exciting additions. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite is known to introduce a plethora of new changes and additions as any given season goes on. Now, as we get closer to the end of the year, there’s still plenty for players to be excited about.

One of the huge additions we’ll be getting is the Winterfest event, which is confirmed to arrive this week. Epic has already teased us with a clip of a cozy-looking fireplace in the cabin, adding more to the hype.

While the update isn’t live yet at the time of writing, we’ve compiled everything you can expect for patch 33.11.

Fortnite’s v33.11 update is expected to be released on December 18, 2024 according to leaks.

Much like any other patches, matchmaking will usually end shortly for maintenance before the update goes live and the servers are back online. How long the exact downtime will last is unknown, but it will likely take a few hours.

Winterfest event

The Winterfest event is expected to begin following the patch update. So far, Epic has confirmed that the cabin will be returning at the event, which means players can unlock many different rewards during the festive season.

While the rewards have yet to be specified at the time of writing, looking at previous events, it’s safe to assume that we could be getting sprays, themed skins, pickaxes, and other cosmetics. In addition, some classic holiday-themed skins are expected to be brought back to the shop.

Similar to Fortnitmares, some notable holiday-themed weapons and items could also be returning, such as Holiday Presents, Snowball Launcher, Snowy Flopper, and so much more, that would help shake things up in the Battle Royale. Not to mention, players can also expect the map to get an overhaul fitting to the season.

New quests

Leaks have revealed some of the new quests for the Battle Royale potentially coming with the 33.11 update. As shared by a well-known leaked iFireMonkey in an X post, they are as follows:

Mid-Match quest to break Magic Shards/Splinters off of the Great Turtle’s Shell

Mid-Match Quest to fight 3 Waves of Demons with the Batter Boi NPC

Mid-Match Quest to fight 2 Waves of Demons to protect Nyanja’s Supplies

Week 5-Week 8 Weekly Quests for Battle Royale

Leaked collabs (Cars and Cyberpunk 2077)

cd projekt red / epic games

Rumors regarding a collaboration with Cars and Cyberpunk 2077 have previously started surfacing. According to leakers, chances are these could come along with the upcoming update. Though do take that information with a grain of salt since nothing is confirmed.

Rocket League has collaborated with Cars before, so it seems like it’s just a matter of time till the same goes for Fortnite. As for the latter, leaker HYPEX has previously mentioned the Cyberpunk 2077 collab will “have more than just cars.”

Possible return of DC and original skins

For a while now, the community has been begging for DC skins and other past cosmetics to return to the game. If leaks are accurate, these skins could be returning to the shop after getting updated. The fan-favorite Last Laugh Bundle, which features Poison Ivy, Midas, and Joker skins, is one of the cosmetics rumored to return.

That’s everything we know so far about Fortnite’s 33.11 update. Some of the information here is based on leaks, so take them with a grain of salt for now. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop once the update is available to all players, so keep checking back.

