Fortnite 32.10 early patch notes: Ice Spice, new Mythics, map rotation & more

The 32.10 update is releasing soon in Fortnite and here are all the details you need to know, including downtime schedule and the other new additions.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix has been huge, bringing some of the most popular rappers to the Battle Royale island, along with fan-favorite original characters with a twist.

Much like any other chapter, the game will continuously receive updates to introduce new skins, weapons, locations, and many more.

While the 32.10 update isn’t live yet at the time of writing, we’ve compiled everything you can expect to arrive in the game when it drops.

Fortnite v32.10 downtime details

The downtime for v32.10 will begin at 4 AM ET on November 13, 2024, as confirmed by Epic in a post on X. As usual, the matchmaking will end shortly before the downtime kicks in.

It’s unclear how long the downtime will take, but expect it to last a few hours. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once the new patch is live.

Map rotation in Reload

Dexerto The map rotation will definitely help shake things up in Fortnite Reload.

According to leaks, the map rotation will finally be introduced with this update. The way this feature works is that the maps will rotate between the previous one and the newly added Oasis map every 30 minutes. Also, when players queue into Reload, they’ll be able to see which map they’ll jump into.

New Ice Spice boss, POI, and Mythics

epic games Ice Spice’s POI in Fortnite.

This update will also bring Ice Spice to the island as a boss and Item Shop skin. Much like Snoop Dog and Eminem, she will be taking over her own location.

Shark Island will be transformed into Ice Isle, dazzling with a “neon-lit, Y2K-dripped abandoned shopping mall with an ominous aura.” We briefly saw this location in the Chapter 2 Remix trailer, which is the one with a giant statue sitting on the shark.

Defeating Ice Spice will allow you to loot her Grappler and Rifle Mythics. Additionally, she’ll join you as an NPC.

The Finale live event teasers

epic games Chapter 2 Remix will be wrapped up with The Finale live event.

Finally, as we get closer to the upcoming Chapter 2 Remix: The Finale live event, it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing more information or teasers about this. After all, Epic tends to drop teasers before an upcoming live event to bring up the hype.

We may also get a closer look at the JUICE WLRD skin, which is a tribute to honor his legacy. This is a skin that all players can get for free by logging in during the event.

That sums up everything you need to know about all the additions coming to Fortnite’s 32.10 update. Kicks are supposed to be added along with this update, but Epic has confirmed that the new cosmetic type has been delayed due to a “visual issue.”

