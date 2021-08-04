Fortnite update adds Pulse Rifle buff and Heavy AR changes

Most eyes were on the new content added in Fortnite update 17.30, but the patch also included a nice buff to the Pulse Rifle and changed aspects of the Heavy Assault Rifle to make it more viable.

Fortnite update 17.30 was relatively small compared to others. It added the Grab-Itron weapon, a new in-game event, and prepared the client for Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert, which will take place on August 6.

However, it’s not all about what’s in the spotlight, though. Some players discovered two unlisted changes; a handy buff to the Pulse Rifle and some tweaks to how the Heavy Assault Rifle works. Let’s take a look at what’s been changed.

Pulse Rifle buff

The Pulse Rifle has fallen short of the mark ever since it was added earlier this season. However, it received a nice little buff in the latest patch; from now on, it will deal more damage when players aim down the sights.

It isn’t a massive increase by any means, but it is a noticeable one. So, just remember to aim down the sights when using it to get the most out of it.

Heavy Assault Rifle rework

The Heavy Assault Rifle has always been a hit-and-miss weapon for players. Some don’t rate it and think it’s trash, while others swear by it. Either way, it’s about to get a whole lot better thanks to an overhaul in the latest update.

Its fire rate has been slightly reduced. However, its damage output has been noticeably increased to compensate. But the most significant change lies in the first few shots. They will be far more accurate than ever before.

Epic Games is always listening to player feedback and doing their best to fine-tune the weapon balance in every update.

The latest patch is a testament to that, and although the changes aren’t massive, they’re still welcome ones that players have wanted for a while now.