Fortnite 13.40 early patch notes: Joy Ride Cars & what to expect

Fortnite developers Epic Games have confirmed Chapter 2 Season 3’s v13.40 patch is now on its way, and we’ve got all the early news and patch notes for battle royale fans to pour through ahead of the August 5 content drop.

Start your engines! After months of teasing new Fortnite cars, Epic is finally making every revheads’ dream come true; Joy Ride vehicles are going to “race around the corner” in the latest Fortnite update this week.

We already have a pretty good idea of what these cars, which include the “Whiplash,” the “Bear,” and more, will look and drive like. Here’s everything we know about the v13.40 patch so far ⁠— starting with all the downtime details.

When is Fortnite v13.40 patch coming?

Epic announced that the next update will be rolled out on Wednesday, August 5 at 4 AM ET (8AM UTC, 9AM BST, 6PM AEST).

Expect downtime for the patch. Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20-25 minutes ahead of the update. Epic has teased this could be a hefty patch, so there may be at least an hour of downtime before the servers return.

A new game update races around the corner.



Fortnite v13.40, the Joy Ride Update, drives in tomorrow, August 5. Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

Fortnite v13.40 early patch notes

Fortnite Joy Ride cars finally arrive

The long-awaited debut for cars in Fortnite Season 3 has always felt just that little bit down the road. Now, after a hefty handful of delays, Epic has finally confirmed the motor-vehicles will arrive in Fortnite v13.40 this week.

The official Fortnite Twitter account has already confirmed four cars that will be coming in the August 5 update. The first was called 'Whiplash' ⁠— "not just a name... a warning," says Epic — as well as the 'Mudflap', 'Prevalent', and 'Bear.'

It's not just a name. It's a warning.



Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020

Previous leaks have revealed cars will have max speeds around 28-45, with around 500 health, and the ability for players to ‘eject’ after being hit for 50 damage.

More importantly, the leaks showed that players will be able to gain metal mats when hitting objects like the Brutes did in seasons past.

When cars explode they deal 800 damage to buildings while inflicting 50 damage to players at short range and 200 at long range, according to the datamined files.

The vehicles will be divided into four distinct categories, each boasting its own unique stats: Trucks, Small Cars, Medium Cars, and Large Cars. Some vehicles will be more fuel-efficient, while others can sustain more damage.

-Car Leaks Part 2-



(1/3)

-Mechanics:

--You gain metal when you hit stuff (similar to brute).

--You will be able to do Tire Skids (min speed of 20).

--You will be able to do Brake Skids (min speed of 10).

--There will be handbrakes that are useable.

Bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including Season 3 quest bugs, and even more Slow Glider issues.

Here are the full list of bug changes potentially set for v13.40:

General

Inability to edit floors and roofs at certain angles.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

Battle Royale

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in match / incorrect leveling-up.

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

“Deal damage within 10s of landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16” should say “at the Yacht” instead.

“Land at Frenzy Farm/The Yacht and finish Top 25” not counting in Duos/Squads.

Creative Mode

Arena Island progress reset soon.

Billboards broken in islands that used Roboto.

Multi-selected items do not rotate properly on grid snap.

Crash on consoles when renaming a device.

So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v13.40 Update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.