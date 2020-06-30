Epic has confirmed Fortnite Chapter 2's v13.20 update is on its way, and we've got all the early patch notes for players to dig through ahead of time. There's plenty to look forward to: the Flare Gun is finally arriving, and more!

There’s plenty on the horizon for Fortnite. The Flare Gun, which was first discovered back in Chapter 1 and added to the code in Season 3, will be debuting this patch. The flooded map is also set to recede slightly for the first time this season.

What else is coming in the next Fortnite update though? A number of leaks have popped up since Season 3 dropped on June 16 and there’s a horde of bugs Epic are set to squash in this update too. Let’s take a look at the v13.20 patch – starting with all the usual update downtime details.

When is the Fortnite 12.61 Update patch coming?

Epic announced that the next update will be rolled out on Tuesday, June 30 at 2 AM ET (6AM UTC, 7AM BST, 4PM AEST).

Expect downtime for the patch. Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20-25 minutes ahead of the update. However, since this appears to be a minor patch, it shouldn’t take long for Epic to bring the servers back online.

We’re adding new flare to the game.



v13.20 arrives Tuesday, June 30. (Yes, we jumped numbers!) Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/1hYGweFRZ7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 29, 2020

Fortnite v13.20 early patch notes

Fortnite flare gun finally arrives in v13.20 update

There is already one change officially confirmed by Epic themselves heading into the June 30 update; the Flare Gun ⁠— leaked all the way back in Chapter 1 ⁠— is finally getting added to the live battle royale game state this week.

The Flare Gun also had its stats revealed after the bumper Season 3 update last fortnight, so we have all the details already. Its reload time will be 1.5 seconds, it will have six bullets in a magazine, and will deal 60 damage with a direct hit.

Fortnite map flood to recede as Season 3 continues

When Season 3 arrived, it came with a pretty huge change for the Fortnite map ⁠— the whole battle royale arena is covered in water now, thanks to a huge, awesome explosion from the Doomsday Device event earlier this month.

Fortnite leaks point to a receding water level throughout Season 3 though, meaning we will eventually see some of the more popular points of interests that are currently hidden under the waves return in the next few patches.

According to popular Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the next tide change should come when the v13.20 update lands on live servers.

From a series of leaked images that reveal eight different levels of flooding, it looks like we won’t get any major POIs back this week when water levels fall. Fortnite players will get a bit of the Chapter 2 map back, however.

Aquaman Atlantis area could be revealed

With water levels falling in the Fortnite v13.20 update, players could get their first look at the new point of interest arriving in Season 3: DC superhero Aquaman's Atlantis area, which is currently hidden under the waves in the Chapter 2 map.

The area, revealed by LunakisLeaks in a YouTube video recently, is a huge underwater canyon that looks perfect for building on. At the time of writing, though, players can't exactly access the space because of how hidden it is.

With future sea levels moving up and down, though, the possibility of a huge deep secret being revealed for players to enjoy. The first fall in water level is coming in this patch; could Atlantis be uncovered so soon?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9YaxPpN2tg

Bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems; here is the full list of bug fixes set for v13.20:

General

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Rage Emote fire effect remaining on/near players.

Sandstorm Outfit missing hair.

Battle Royale

Party Assist Update

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match.

Fall damage from Ziplines while landing in shallow water.

Epic & Legendary SMGs sometimes cannot be sidegraded.

Damaging Marauders counting towards storm surge.

Chug Splash does not heal when thrown inside of a bush.

Supply Drops may sometimes push loot under the map.

Creative Mode

Consumable items don’t stay in Item Spawn Pads in Creative on mobile.

So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v13.20 Update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.