How to get the Lucien West skin in Fortnite

The Lucien West skin from the Let’s Hunt Vampires set has returned to Fortnite, though it will only remain in the Item Shop for a limited time.

Fortnite‘s Item Shop originally welcomed the rare Lucien West outfit in its Let’s Hunt Vampires Set for Chapter 4 Season 1. Players could either purchase the skin as a bundle priced at 1,700 V-Bucks or buy Lucien à la carte for 1,200 V-Bucks.

In particular, the bundle included the Lucien skin, his LEGO style, Lil Louie back bling, Westward Star pickaxe, High Stakes Protector wrap, and the High Stakes Club Reunited loading screen.

Such content didn’t remain in the Fortnite shop for very long, but Lucien has since returned on several different occasions. Users last had a chance to purchase the character in a December 2023 shop update.

Now, Lucien’s returned for a limited time yet again. Here’s how Fortnite players can access the rare cosmetic item.

How to unlock Fortnite’s rare Lucien West skin

The Lucien West outfit is available to purchase in the Item Shop for the price of 1,200 V-Bucks. Lucien’s Bundle is also on sale for 1,700 V-Bucks.

Those interested in just grabbing the Westward Star and High Stakes Protector items can do so for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

Players can find all of the above in the store by visiting the Royale Originals section, then clicking on the Signature Style drop-down menu.

In addition to Battle Royale, the Lucien West skin functions across all of the following game modes: Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing.

Notably, Epic will remove the skin from the Item Shop on Thursday, July 25 at 6:59 PM local time. The skin’s semi-regular exits and returns indicate players will eventually get another chance to add Lucien to their in-game lockers.

For more on Fortnite’s latest drops, be sure to catch up on when Chapter 5 Season 3 will end and read about the rumors and leaks surrounding Season 4.