Forgotten Fortnite mode doubles XP rewards

Fortnite Reload hasn’t received any major updates in a while, with the last change being the introduction of the new Oasis map and island rotation feature in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the community’s attention has been focused on the more popular modes of Fortnite OG, Chapter 6 Season 1, and the upcoming new seasons for each mode.

However, player numbers have surged since it was announced that the mode’s XP rewards have more than doubled. On January 28, HYPEX shared on Twitter/X that XP earned per minute has significantly increased, with Epic boosting it from 750 to a whopping 1,550 XP per minute.

Article continues after ad

Reload vs other Fortnite modes: XP reward comparison

It has become much harder in Fortnite to work out which modes and strategies are the best ways to farm XP to level up your account and storm through each Battle Pass tier. This is down to the abundance of brand-new modes that Epic has added following the launch of Chapter 5 and beyond.

Article continues after ad

Each mode offers a certain amount XP you can gain per minute of playing, as well as every mode featuring their own experience gained cap per day.

Article continues after ad

Incorporating Reload’s boost to 1,550 XP per minute and comparing it to every other modes, here’s a complete ranking of how each mode stacks up for earning XP in Fortnite, from best to worst:

Rank Fortnite Mode XP per minute Playtime XP per day duration Total playtime XP per day 1st LEGO Fortnite 2,900 2.5 hours 435,000 2nd Battle Royale 1600 2.5 hours 240,000 3rd Zero Build 1600 2.5 hours 240,000 4th Fortnite OG 1600 2.5 hours 240,000 5th Reload 1,550 2.5 hours 232,500 6th Save The World 1357 5.5 hours 203,550 7th Rocket Racing 1000 2.5 hours 150,000 8th Ballistic 400 2.5 hours 60,000 9th Festival 400 2.5 hours 60,000

Outcome

Although Reload ranks 5th out of the 10 modes overall, it’s only 50 XP behind the three modes ranked above it—Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Fortnite OG.

With the same daily playtime XP cap across all these modes, choosing Reload would result in just 7,500 XP less for the same amount of playtime, making the difference practically negligible.

Article continues after ad

The clear leader in XP farming, however, is LEGO Fortnite. Known for its XP-boosting capabilities, the more relaxed Minecraft-style alternative offers 2,900 XP per minute—almost double what Reload and the other top modes offer.

Article continues after ad

This gives it a massive edge in XP gains, but with a significantly smaller player base compared to the classic Battle Royale modes, it’s less popular. If LEGO isn’t your thing, sticking with the main BR modes or Reload is now a solid choice given the significant buff.