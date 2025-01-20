Forget Hatsune Miku — This Fortnite anime skin is better and much cheaper

Despite some backlash from fans who were either disappointed by or unfamiliar with Hatsune Miku, the Fortnite community had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Japanese virtual pop star and Vocaloid for years.

When Miku finally arrived as the headliner for Season 7 of Fortnite Festival, complete with her own Music Pass and two exclusive skins, she was praised by many.

However, shortly after Miku’s release, a somewhat hidden and unexpected anime skin emerged that shares many of Miku’s characteristics. This skin, Nemia, debuted in Chapter 6 Season 1, and has rightfully gained praise for her design and affordable price point.

Article continues after ad

Nemia vs Hatsune Miku skin comparison

Dexerto / Epic Games Nemia and Hatsune Miku skins side-by-side.

Comparing the two, Nemia closely resembles the standard Hatsune Miku skin found in the Item Shop. She sports her signature look of a uniform with a shirt, tie, skirt, and even Miku’s iconic light blue/green pigtails.

But, the main difference lies in her bright red skin and devil horns, which make her stand out as unique while still being incredibly cute. These features make the Chapter 6 skin one of the best original designs Epic has released—especially for anime fans like myself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From a V-Bucks perspective, Nemia also offers better value—she’s 300 V-Bucks cheaper than Miku, priced at 1,200 V-Bucks compared to Miku’s 1,500 V-Bucks. Additionally, her bundle costs just 1,800 V-Bucks, nearly half the price of Miku’s 3,200 V-Bucks bundle.

While Miku’s bundle includes nine cosmetics compared to Nemia’s six, the price difference makes it feel like less of an upgrade. In fact, Nemia’s pack arguably offers better cosmetic rewards overall.

Personally, I’d much prefer a bonus Pickaxe, Wrap, and Guitar (as shown below), over a Contrail, two Emotes, a Jam Track, a Microphone, and a Drum Kit for a further 1,400 V-Bucks, any day.

Article continues after ad

What does the community think?

The new Epic original skin has been growing an increasing fandom among those in the community. This was highlighted by one player who posted to the FortniteBR reddit: “I get that everyone loves Miku but…” featuring various images showing off the anime-style character.

A player praised, “She’s way better than Miku. Her facial expressions are so damn cute,” as one more chimed in, “She shot right up into my top 3 skins, instant favorite.”

Article continues after ad

Another added: “If I could, I would already own her bundle, but alas I’m broke lol. She really is a good skin, though. I love her style—looks so cute to me,” one shared.

Article continues after ad

To this, the author responded, “Fell in love with her Gyaru Oni Girl aesthetic the second I saw the survey art. She’s easily up there with Lexa Hexbringer and Winter Wonder Skye for me in terms of cuteness.”

How to get Nemia skin in Fortnite

Obtain the Nemia skin in Fortnite by purchasing the Outfit from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks or as part of the Demonically Cute Bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks.

The Nemia skin is fairly well hidden within the Fortnite Item Shop. To find it, head to the Signature Styles section, located under the Royale Originals drop-down menu.

Article continues after ad

While you can’t directly select Nemia’s cosmetics from the menu, you’ll need to scroll down until you reach the Demonically Cute Bundle screen to find her.

Article continues after ad







Here’s a complete breakdown of the two Nemia skin buying options you have in the Item Shop, including all the cosmetics they contain, as well as the individual cosmetics you can unlock for Nemia:

Nemia Outfit

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks







The Nemia Outfit pack contains:

Nemia skin

Nemia LEGO skin style

Kappa Back-A Pack-A Back Bling

Demonically Cute Bundle

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks













Here’s everything included in the Demonically Cute Bundle:

Article continues after ad

Nemia skin

Nemia LEGO skin style

Kappa Back-A Pack-A Back Bling

Fashion First Spikebat Pickaxe

Fighting Yay! Wrap

Safari Shredder Guitar

Individual Nemia cosmetics







There are three extra individual Nemia cosmetics you can buy within the Fortnite Item Shop, which are outlined below with their V-Bucks prices:

Fashion First Spikebat Pickaxe — 800 V-Bucks

Fighting Yay! Wrap — 500 V-Bucks

Safari Shredder Guitar — 500 V-Bucks

Hatsune Miku and Nemia weren’t the only exciting additions to Fortnite following the 33.20 update, with Godzilla making his grand entrance on January 17. The Godzilla x Kong event, brought two skins—Godzilla Evolved and Mechagodzilla—and even offering players the chance to unlock King Kong.

The Fortnite event has already proven to be a massive improvement over Warzone’s similar offering and we don’t even think it’s close.