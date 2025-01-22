Forget Hatsune Miku these skins need to come to Fortnite

Fortnite’s Hatsune Miku skin was one of the biggest surprises in Chapter 6 Season 1, and while the virtual idol has been getting a lot of attention, she’s hardly the only character we’re desperate to see in Epic’s Battle Royale.

It feels like Epic won’t stop until they have collected every beloved character, internet meme, and addictive song and added it to Fortnite.

The beloved BR is quickly becoming a digital museum that reflects the best of pop culture and internet trends (Skibidi Toilet, not so much), with everything from Star Wars to Dragon Ball characters cropping up.

However, there are still some major character collaborations that Epic has seemingly forgotten about that truly deserve the spotlight.

2B (Nier Automata)

Epic Games / Platinumgames

Fans have often accused Yoko Taro of putting his beloved android in any game that chucks money his way. Well, we know one company that isn’t afraid to splash the cash (show him the money Epic!), which is a good thing as Nier Automata’s darling waifu needs to come to Fortnite.

As a fully kitted-out battle android, 2B knows her way around a fight. Whether it’s beaming people with precision AR fire or taking players down with deadly Rail Gun beams, we’re sure 2B will slay no matter the weapon.

The whole protecting humanity thing 2B has going on her might no longer apply here, but we’d be willing to overlook this for a chance to play as her. If battle royale games like Naraka Bladepoint can have 2B, then so can Fortnite!

Kazuma Kiryu (Yakuza series)

Epic Games / SEGA

What better way to celebrate the Dragon of Dojima himself than by giving him his own Fortnite skin? The legendary fourth chairman of the Tojo Clan is known for his incredible strength and ability to put even the hardest gangsters in the dirt.

Despite primarily relying on his fists when brawling with Kamurocho crooks, Kiryu isn’t against using firearms. While Kiryu has never canonically killed anyone, despite putting heads in microwaves, filling enemies with bullets, and blowing people up, Sega’s legendary could put this comical piece of lore to rest when he enters Epic’s BR.

Maybe we could even get Goro Majima to really round out the collab. Spamming Kiryuuuuu-chan while blasting down a wall would certainly make for some comical kills.

Ada Wong (Resident Evil)

Epic Games / Capcom

While Epic added Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and other notable sharpshooters from Resident Evil’s zombie-slaying series, one character remains in the shadows – Ada Wong. This secretive spy would make the perfect accompaniment to squads looking to pop players’ heads in style, especially when you have a dynamic duo with Leon S. Kennedy.

Bunkering up in Seaport City, backs against the wall, and fending off hordes of players would certainly make for some epic scenarios. After all, having more ways to let players live out their Resident Evil 4 days is always a winner.

Okarun & Momo Ayase (Dandadan)

Science Saru

Dandadan was one of the best anime to release last year. The anime is just oozing with style and has some of the sleekest action we’ve seen since Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon’s Slayer. What better way to celebrate the hype for Season 2 than adding Okarun, Momo Ayase, and Seiko Ayase to the game?

Hell, Turbo Granny could also serve as a hilarious Backbling. Whether carrying around a sentient Lucky Cat will give you more Victory Royales is up for debate, but we’d certainly jump at the chance to blast out Dandandan’s catch theme song – we’re looking at you, Otonoke. Dandadan, dandadan, dandadan, dandadan, dandadan…

Sabrina Carpenter

Instagram: dunkin

On October 17th, 2024, Epic released the Sabrina Emote Bundle, which included her iconic Espress song as Jam Track and quirky Caffeinated and Sonic Surfer emotes. This quickly led to a lot of hype within the community, with many fans hoping a skin would be imminent.

Sadly, the popular singer has yet to receive her Starbucks order from Fortnite, and the coffee has well and truly gone cold. However, we still think a team consisting of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Sabrina Carpenter would make for an ultimate girl band team.

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Epic Games / Toei Animation

It’s about time Luffy crossed The Grand Line and made a splash on the sunny island shores of Fortnite. The stretchy leader of the Straw Hat Pirates is one of the most iconic anime characters, sitting right up there with Dragon Ball’s beloved Goku and Naruto.

With Epic reading happily from the Shonen Jump hymn sheet, Luffy and his motley crew just have to make their way to Epic’s BR. Battling it out against other anime protags and living playing out IRL Luffy vs Goku battles in the final circle would certainly pack powerful Saturday morning cartoon vibes.

Dante & Vergil (Devil May Cry)

Epic Games / Capcom

The dynamic devil-hunter duo just screams a Fortnite collab. Devil May Cry is known for its hack & lash combat, weaving in some incredibly stylish and damn right bonkers combat. While there may be no combos in Epic’s BR, the Kinetic Blade’s aerials and added knee slides could make for some smooth-looking kills.

Both Dante & Vergil are also kitted out to the teeth with everything from swords to machine guns, so they wouldn’t look out of place in Fortnite.

Both Dante & Vergil are also kitted out to the teeth with everything from swords to machine guns, so they wouldn't look out of place in Fortnite.