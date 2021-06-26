FNCS All-Star Showdown winners: Full results & final placements

The highly anticipated solo portion of Fortnite’s FNCS All-Star Showdown has featured some high-octane action, and winners worldwide have been crowned and awarded their share of the massive $3m total prize pool.

While the regular part of the FNCS is on the back burner until after the Summer break for Epic Games employees, they decided to hold a one-of-a-kind mid-season Fortnite event for players worldwide.

The FNCS All-Star Showdown featured the most consistent players from each over the last few FNCS’s, and they duked it out in a series of mini-games and was ultimately capped off with a solo event with a staggering prize pool.

This is the first major solo event in quite some time, and there were some notable winners and top placers in each region!

All-Star Showdown results

There was an ample amount of anticipation leading up to this solo event among fans, as this was the first time since 2020 where we got to witness a major solo event. Largely due to the fact that all FNCS events for 2021 and the foreseeable future are going to be trios.

Now, with the event wrapping up around the world, we are going to run over the top 10 final placements in each region, along with the prize money they earned during this event.

Oceanic

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO IM THE FKING BEST pic.twitter.com/SZxY8D71ea — volx (@volxfn) June 26, 2021

For the most part, the competition was close but Volx was able to catch an early victory royale, and quickly established himself atop the leaderboard and three consecutive top-five finishes solidified his spot atop the Oceanic standings.

1st Volx $20,000 2nd fury nosh $12,000 3rd Lord of Stealthy $11,000 4th JFT scamguine $9,000 5th TNA looter $7,500 6th TNA Muz $6,000 7th Tyraxe $5,500 8th rhyzah $4,500 9th Movrickzrr $3,500 10th Sоrif $1,100

Asia

Asia was the second region to cap off its competition, and it featured the same prize pool as Oceanic. However, unlike Oceanic, the competition went all the way down to the wire, with the first and second place finishers only being separated by eight points.

1st Runa King 7 $20,000 2nd alice 74 $12,000 3rd ce seakhram. $11,000 4th GW_dokn $9,000 5th Misty Aim $7,500 6th OWM Stork 1 $6,000 7th ALBA Monster $5,500 8th ぼっととReet $4,500 9th しゅんしゃんだ $3,500 10th overStun. $1,100

Europe, Middle East, North America East, North America West, Brazil

All of these regions are still undergoing their festivities or awaiting to play. We will update their final placements when they flow in!