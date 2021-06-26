 FNCS All-Star Showdown winners: Full results & final placements - Dexerto
FNCS All-Star Showdown winners: Full results & final placements

Published: 26/Jun/2021 16:54

by Nick Farrell
fortnite fncs all star showdown winners
Epic Games

FNCS

The highly anticipated solo portion of Fortnite’s FNCS All-Star Showdown has featured some high-octane action, and winners worldwide have been crowned and awarded their share of the massive $3m total prize pool. 

While the regular part of the FNCS is on the back burner until after the Summer break for Epic Games employees, they decided to hold a one-of-a-kind mid-season Fortnite event for players worldwide.

The FNCS All-Star Showdown featured the most consistent players from each over the last few FNCS’s, and they duked it out in a series of mini-games and was ultimately capped off with a solo event with a staggering prize pool.

This is the first major solo event in quite some time, and there were some notable winners and top placers in each region!

blueprint battle
Epic Games
The All-Star Showdown featured some fun games such as the Blueprint Battle

All-Star Showdown results

There was an ample amount of anticipation leading up to this solo event among fans, as this was the first time since 2020 where we got to witness a major solo event. Largely due to the fact that all FNCS events for 2021 and the foreseeable future are going to be trios.

Now, with the event wrapping up around the world, we are going to run over the top 10 final placements in each region, along with the prize money they earned during this event.

Oceanic

For the most part, the competition was close but Volx was able to catch an early victory royale, and quickly established himself atop the leaderboard and three consecutive top-five finishes solidified his spot atop the Oceanic standings.

1st Volx $20,000
2nd fury nosh $12,000
3rd Lord of Stealthy $11,000
4th JFT scamguine $9,000
5th TNA looter $7,500
6th TNA Muz $6,000
7th Tyraxe $5,500
8th rhyzah $4,500
9th Movrickzrr $3,500
10th Sоrif $1,100

Asia

fncs all star showdown
Epic Games
FNCS trios should return sometime in mid-July after Epic returns from their Summer break

Asia was the second region to cap off its competition, and it featured the same prize pool as Oceanic. However, unlike Oceanic, the competition went all the way down to the wire, with the first and second place finishers only being separated by eight points.

1st Runa King 7 $20,000
2nd alice 74 $12,000
3rd ce seakhram. $11,000
4th GW_dokn $9,000
5th Misty Aim $7,500
6th OWM Stork 1 $6,000
7th ALBA Monster $5,500
8th ぼっととReet $4,500
9th しゅんしゃんだ $3,500
10th overStun. $1,100

Europe, Middle East, North America East, North America West, Brazil

All of these regions are still undergoing their festivities or awaiting to play. We will update their final placements when they flow in! 

