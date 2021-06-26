FNCS All-Star Showdown winners: Full results & final placements

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 26/Jun/2021 16:54by Nick Farrell
The highly anticipated solo portion of Fortnite’s FNCS All-Star Showdown has featured some high-octane action, and winners worldwide have been crowned and awarded their share of the massive $3m total prize pool.
While the regular part of the FNCS is on the back burner until after the Summer break for Epic Games employees, they decided to hold a one-of-a-kind mid-season Fortnite event for players worldwide.
The FNCS All-Star Showdown featured the most consistent players from each over the last few FNCS’s, and they duked it out in a series of mini-games and was ultimately capped off with a solo event with a staggering prize pool.
This is the first major solo event in quite some time, and there were some notable winners and top placers in each region!
There was an ample amount of anticipation leading up to this solo event among fans, as this was the first time since 2020 where we got to witness a major solo event. Largely due to the fact that all FNCS events for 2021 and the foreseeable future are going to be trios.
Now, with the event wrapping up around the world, we are going to run over the top 10 final placements in each region, along with the prize money they earned during this event.
LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO IM THE FKING BEST pic.twitter.com/SZxY8D71ea
— volx (@volxfn) June 26, 2021
For the most part, the competition was close but Volx was able to catch an early victory royale, and quickly established himself atop the leaderboard and three consecutive top-five finishes solidified his spot atop the Oceanic standings.
|1st
|Volx
|$20,000
|2nd
|fury nosh
|$12,000
|3rd
|Lord of Stealthy
|$11,000
|4th
|JFT scamguine
|$9,000
|5th
|TNA looter
|$7,500
|6th
|TNA Muz
|$6,000
|7th
|Tyraxe
|$5,500
|8th
|rhyzah
|$4,500
|9th
|Movrickzrr
|$3,500
|10th
|Sоrif
|$1,100
Asia was the second region to cap off its competition, and it featured the same prize pool as Oceanic. However, unlike Oceanic, the competition went all the way down to the wire, with the first and second place finishers only being separated by eight points.
|1st
|Runa King 7
|$20,000
|2nd
|alice 74
|$12,000
|3rd
|ce seakhram.
|$11,000
|4th
|GW_dokn
|$9,000
|5th
|Misty Aim
|$7,500
|6th
|OWM Stork 1
|$6,000
|7th
|ALBA Monster
|$5,500
|8th
|ぼっととReet
|$4,500
|9th
|しゅんしゃんだ
|$3,500
|10th
|overStun.
|$1,100
All of these regions are still undergoing their festivities or awaiting to play. We will update their final placements when they flow in!
