First Fortnite Season 6 teaser leaked by Xbox - Dexerto

Xbox has accidentally revealed a brand-new teaser for Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6, making it technically the one of the first real teasers for the season – but unfortunately, it doesn’t bring too many hints as to what might be coming to the game in the future.

If you’re one of the many Fortnite fans who has been craving for any info relating to the upcoming Season 6, then there’s some good news in store for you, although it might not be exactly what you’re expecting.

With Season 6 right around the corner, Xbox has apparently accidentally revealed a teaser for it. While that is good news, and it’s sure to excite fans based on that information alone, some players might be a bit disappointed.

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t give us too much to go on. It features the iconic battle bus with a red, yellow, and white background. While the battle bus appears to be the exact same one that’s been in the game since it launched, the color scheme is the most interesting thing about the image – but even that is very little to go on.

The teaser doesn’t give us any hints about who might be featured in the upcoming season, what the theme will be, or how it even relates to the current Zero Point storyline going on right now in the game.

We do know, however, that the upcoming Fortnite x Batman comic books will somehow relate to the game, with some people in the community even being hopeful for a full DC-themed season (although nothing has been announced as of the time of this writing).

New Season 6 Teaser, Appeared on XBOX! pic.twitter.com/pIWoWGMgw9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2021

Regardless, players won’t have to wait long to find out what’s going on with it, as Chapter 2 Season 6 is set to launch on March 16, 2021. Rather than having a season-ending in-game event like most of the other Seasons in the game, fans will be able to play through a single-player experience at the start of Season 6, which will conclude Season 5’s storyline and introduce the new one.

Of course, as time goes on, we should get some more official teasers from Epic that give us more information than this one. Until then, stay tuned to Dexerto for more updates as the current season unfolds to its end.