FaZe Clan’s Jarvis returns to Fortnite despite being banned

Infamous former Fortnite pro and streamer Jarvis 'Jarvis' Khattri will be making his return to the battle royale game, and he's taking extra precautions to try and avoid getting banned again by Epic.

Jarvis was permanently banned by Epic Games nearly a year ago in 2019 after he was caught using hacks to cheat at Fortnite on stream.

On September 11, 2020, Jarvis announced he would be returning to play Fortnite on Twitch for the very first time since his ban. The only problem is, he's still not unbanned, but it seems he's going to try and play while pulling the wool over Epic's eyes.

To try and avoid an instant hit from the ban hammer on the account he'll be playing with, Jarvis will be covering his name on stream in an effort to stop Epic from discovering his tag and taking action.

It’s been nearly a year since Epic banned me.



Tonight @ 6PM PST I’m playing Fortnite for the first time back on Twitch. See you there. — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) September 11, 2020

How to watch Jarvis' first Fortnite stream back on Twitch

Technically, Jarvis is still banned, so it would probably be wise to tune in as soon as possible if you want to catch some of the action. Even if he's taking precautions and hiding his tag, Epic very well could have other ways of finding his account and banning him.

If you want to watch Jarvis hop back into Fortnite on stream for the first time in a year, he'll be broadcasting on his Twitch channel (embedded below) starting at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST.

Why was Jarvis banned from Fortnite?

In case you missed the internet blowing up following Epic Game's banning of Jarvis, the publisher handed a permaban to the FaZe Clan creator after he uploaded a series of videos in which he used an aimbot in matches on his alt account.

Although it wasn't on his main account, or in a competitive setting, Epic still made the decision to ban Jarvis from the game permanently, effectively ending his Fortnite career right then and there.

A lot of big Twitch and gaming names like Ninja, Dr Disrespect, xQc, and FaZe Banks all argued that Jarvis shouldn't have been permanently banned and implored Epic to reconsider, but one year later, nothing has changed that we know of.

Jarvis isn't the first streamer to attempt to return to a game while being banned, but he is one of the most high profile to do so, considering the amount of coverage his ban got at the time.

It will be interesting to see where his Fortnite skills are at after a year of not streaming, though there was nothing stopping him from playing and not broadcasting (that we know of). Jarvis was one of the biggest names in battle royales at the time he was banned, so this is definitely one stream you don't want to miss, no matter how long it lasts.