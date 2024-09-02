Fan favorite Fortnite character returning in next update but there’s a catch

One Fortnite character that was last seen years ago is returning in Chapter 5 Season 4, and here’s what you should know.

Remember Klombo? According to well-known leaker ShiinaBR, the creature will be added back into Fortnite in the next update. Not in Battle Royale, though. Rather, it will be returning exclusively in the game’s LEGO mode.

Previously, we caught a glimpse of Klombo in Fortnite’s leaked 2024 roadmap. However, during a 7-Day 24/7 LEGO Fortnite Big Build Livestream, one of the hosts accidentally revealed it early, matching the info from the leaked roadmap.

Article continues after ad

When asked about including an Easter Egg in an upcoming build, the host said, “Oh, my gosh, that’s a great idea. Chat, why don’t you pick what Easter egg element we should put inside the Klombo?”

The slight pause after mentioning “Klombo” instead of “build” makes it even more likely that it was an accidental slip-up.

Article continues after ad

For the uninitiated, Klombos are massive-sized wildlife creatures that can be seen roaming the island in the Battle Royale. First introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1, feeding it with its favorite food, Klomberries, will allow you to get some useful loot.

Article continues after ad

Aside from feeding it Klomberries, you can also ride on its back and even get launched in the air to help you reposition. Of course, like other creatures, it’s possible to damage it. However, this isn’t recommended as it’ll just end up hostile, and you won’t be able to kill it anyway.

It certainly didn’t take long for the creature to make its way to the community’s heart after its appearance, thanks to how adorable it is. Like Fortnite’s rotating weapons and items every season, however, it didn’t stay permanently in the game.

Article continues after ad

Klombo was vaulted in the next chapter after that, and we haven’t seen it return to the game after all these years. It’ll be interesting to see what additions the adorable creature will bring to Fortnite’s LEGO mode in Chapter 5, Season 4.