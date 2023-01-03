Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream.

In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his retirement from Fortnite. The 21-year-old player explained that he faced “ongoing and relentless harassment” due to saying a racial slur in a live stream that led to him parting ways with FaZe Clan.

Cented detailed steps he took to remedy his indiscretion with the community, including donating to charity and Black Lives Matter, taking sensitivity training, and starting therapy.

“I lost everything: My income, my reputation, an org I loved and admired. It was what I deserved and should’ve expected,” Cented said.

He further explained that he didn’t expect to be welcomed back into the community in such a short time, but he also didn’t think the personal attacks and harassment from certain community figures and the pro scene at large would continue this long after the incident occurred in July 2022.

“People like Logan ‘Bucke’ Eschenburg, Avivv and Donnie, and their followers have almost made it their personal mission to bully, harass, and ruin any chance at redemption for me,” the former Fortnite pro said.

Cented retires from Fortnite esports

Cented claimed that he was targeted in professional Fortnite matches “for clout” and other streamers would send their chats to his stream to “hate raid” him. The young player claims the harassment caused him to self-harm, lose weight, and fear turning on his computer due to anxiety.

“I can’t post something without harassment. Any joy I’ve ever had from Fortnite or being Cented is gone and now it’s just a nightmare,” he said.

His retirement post has multiple fellow pros saying goodbye to the player, with others still calling him out for his past actions and saying he hasn’t taken enough credibility for his previous indiscretion.

Cented was a rising star in Fortnite before his retirement, claiming the runner-up spot in the Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals five times across 2020-2022.