Everything we know about Fortnite x Coachella update: new feature, music, and more

Epic Games have once again partnered up for another Fortnite collab and this time it’s the Coachella music festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the crossover, including how to get the Fortnite x Coachella cosmetics.

Epic Games haven’t shied out from bringing exciting crossovers to Fortnite in recent years, as we’ve seen all sorts of collaborations hit the battle royale island.

The developers have worked hard with the most anticipated box office movies, the world’s most popular music artists, and fan-favorite game series to bring awesome cosmetics to fans.

Now, they’ve announced they’ve partnered up with the world-wide known Coachella music festival to bring exclusive cosmetics to players. Here’s how you can claim the Fortnite x Coachella crossover for yourself.

What to expect from Fortnite x Coachella collab

As the two-weekend music festival kicks off on April 15, Fortnite players will be to tune into the Icon Radio while in a vehicle to listen to over 30 artists featured at Coachella till May 16.

Both weekends will also have two drops of Coachella-themed cosmetics in the in-game Item Shop, with the first set releasing on April 14, during the daily shop reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET /1 AM BST. Similarly, the second weekend of the music festival will also see an additional two outfits released in the item shop on April 21 at the same time.

Fortnite x Coachella Wilder skins & cosmetics

Arguably the most exciting part of the crossover is that all the outfits include an alt Style that reacts to the music.

Completing Wilder’s outfit, players can obtain the Neon Biter Pickaxe, Finfin Back Bling (already included when purchasing the Wilder skin), and the Finfin Flair Wrap which are all available for purchase individually or together in the Rocking at Coachella Bundle.

Fortnite x Coachella Lyric skins & cosmetics

Much like the Wilder outfit, the Lyric skins also have the same awesome reactive Cosmic Equalizer alt Style and are included in the same Rocking at Coachella Bundle or they can be bought individually.

Players will be able to “go C-sharp” according to Epic with the cactus Swaguaro Back Bling (included with Lyric’s skin) and can purchase the cool electric Festival Shredder Pickaxe which is also reactive. All of these, including the outfit can be obtained in the Rocking at Coachella Bundle as well.

Fortnite x Coachella Alto skins & cosmetics

For the second set of skins to be released, players can get their hands on Alto’s outfit, and it’ll certainly remind players of a relaxed summer vibe.

With its noticeable cheerful colors, the reactive Sonic Vibes Back Bling (included with the skin) and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe can be purchased.

Fortnite x Coachella Poet skins & cosmetics

Along with Alto’s set, the Poet outfit will be released during the second weekend as well which includes the Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling (included with the skin), along with the Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and the Mainstage Wrap.

Players can buy both Alto’s and Poet’s outfits in the Dancing at Coachella Bundle. Additionally, the bundle includes the Enter the Coachellaverse Loading Screen.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite x Coachella music festival! Check out some of our other Fortnite guides below to help you refresh your battle royale knowledge:

