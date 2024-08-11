Everything announced at Fortnite Disney D23 event presentation

Find out everything announced at the Fortnite Disney D23 event presentation, including new cosmetics, characters, and more.

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee, Pixar’s Pete Docter, Star Wars’ Dave Filoni, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, and Disney’s Parks’ Josh D’Amaro have just unveiled a sneak peek at what players can expect from the Disney and Fortnite partnership via the D23 event presentation in the game.

From fan-favorite NPCs, such as Jonesy and Peely, rocking Marvel cosplays to the showcase of new powers from the franchise being highlighted in the Battle Royale, there are a lot of things that players can look forward to in Fortnite.

If you missed out on the presentation, we’ve compiled all the new cosmetics and content announced at the Fortnite Disney D3 event below.

Fortnite x Disney Villains skins

Disney has some of the franchise’s most iconic villains, and seeing them join the Battle Royale feels very fitting. So far, three skins have been announced, and players can expect them to arrive in Fall 2024.

Here are the three Disney Villains arriving in Fortnite as cosmetic outfits:

Cruella De Ville

Captain Hook

Maleficent

Fortnite x Pixar The Incredibles skins

Apart from the usual mix, Pixar’s legacy superhero skins were also announced during the announcement. They are from Pixar’s 3D animated movie franchise Incredibles, which will arrive in Fall 2024 as Fortnite skins.

Here are the three Incredible heroes arriving in Fortnite:

Frozone

Mr. Incredible

Elastigirl or Mrs. Incredible

Fortnite x Star Wars skins bring more characters from The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans are in for a treat. They’ll get to enjoy more cosmetics in addition to those already added to the game. This time, however, more characters from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian are arriving on the island. These are set to drop on August 12, 2024.

Here are all the cosmetic items arriving in the game in The Mandalorian collab in Fortnite:

IG-11 droid outfit

Moff Gideon outfit

Grogu back bling (reactive)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Absolute Doom first reveal

Along with new Disney cosmetics, the event presentation also offered a glimpse of what Chapter 5 Season 4 would look like. Dr Doom is confirmed to be the villain and there’ll also be new powers allowing you to battle the evil villains on the island.

A full-season trailer was launched showcasing Dr. Doom, Peelverine, Captain Jonesy, Gwenpool, Mysterio, and more Marvel characters battling it out with each other on the island. It also brings 3 new POIs, new weapons, a fully Marvel-stacked Battle Pass, and the possible return of Galactus.

That’s everything that was announced at the Fortnite Disney D23 event presentation. Those who stayed for a minimum of 10 minutes will be able to snatch a free back bling. Don’t worry if you missed out, though, as this will be available until August 16, 2024.