Every Fortnite Battle Pass collab skin that will never be available again

Fortnite has plenty of exclusive collab skins locked behind the Battle Pass forever that players won’t ever get again. Here’s a full list.

On August 7, Fortnite announced major adjustments to its Battle Pass cosmetic item exclusivity. According to the modifications, future Battle Pass cosmetic items will no longer be limited to the pass and may become available in the Item Shop after 18 months from the pass’ expiration date.

Epic explained that one of the main reasons was that they wanted players to be able to enjoy Battle Pass content in the future, such as Outfits based on popular licensed characters. This features collaboration skins from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other brands.

Article continues after ad

As a consequence, the Epic community celebrated the company’s decision to abandon its FOMO tactics. Still, several exclusive collab skins are locked behind previous Battle Passes and will most likely never be available again.

Full list of all Fortnite Battle Pass collab skins that will never return

Currently, 36 collab outfits in Fortnite have been exclusive to Battle Passes ever since Chapter 2. These include characters from famous franchises, media, gaming, and celebrity icons.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a complete list of all the collab skins in Fortnite that will never return in the game:

Article continues after ad

SNo. Character Name Battle Pass Brand Series Image 1. Deadpool Chapter 2 Season 2 Marvel 2. Aquaman Chapter 2 Season 3 DC 3. Thor Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 4. She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters) Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 5. Groot Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 6. Storm Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 7. Doctor Doom Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 8. Mystique Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 9. Iron Man (Tony Stark) Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 10. Wolverine (Logan) Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel 11. Mandalorian Chapter 2 Season 5 Star Wars 12. Predator Chapter 2 Season 5 Alien Vs. Predator 13. Lara Croft Chapter 2 Season 5 Gaming Legends 14. Rebirth Raven Chapter 2 Season 6 DC 15. Neymar Jr Chapter 2 Season 6 Icon Series 16. Rick Sanchez Chapter 2 Season 7 Rick and Morty 17. Guggimon Chapter 2 Season 7 Guggimon Fashion Icon 18. Superman (Clark Kent) Chapter 2 Season 7 DC 19. Carnage Chapter 2 Season 8 Marvel 20. Spider-Man (Classic) Chapter 3 Season 1 Marvel 21. Doctor Strange Chapter 3 Season 2 Marvel 22. Prowler Chapter 3 Season 2 Marvel 23. Darth Vader Chapter 3 Season 3 Star Wars 24. Indiana Jones Chapter 3 Season 3 Indiana Jones 25. Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) Chapter 3 Season 4 Marvel 26. Doom Slayer Chapter 4 Season 1 Gaming Legends 27. Geralt of Rivia Chapter 4 Season 1 Gaming Legends 28. Eren Jaeger Chapter 4 Season 2 Attack on Titan 29. Optimus Prime Chapter 4 Season 3 Transformers 30. Khaby Lame Chapter 4 Season 4 Icon Series 31. Ahsoka Tano Chapter 4 Season 4 Star Wars 32. Peter Griffin Chapter 5 Season 1 Family Guy 33. Solid Snake Chapter 5 Season 1 Gaming Legends 34. Korra Chapter 5 Season 2 Avatar: The Last Airbender 35. T-60 Power Armor Chapter 5 Season 3 Gaming Legends 36. Wastelander Magneto Chapter 5 Season 3 Marvel

That’s all the collab skins locked behind past Battle Passes you won’t likely ever get again. For more on cosmetics and the upcoming Fortnite season, check out our Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks hub.