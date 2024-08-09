Every Fortnite Battle Pass collab skin that will never be available again

Every Fortnite Battle Pass collab skin that will never be available againEpic Games/Dexerto
Fortnite has plenty of exclusive collab skins locked behind the Battle Pass forever that players won’t ever get again. Here’s a full list.
On August 7, Fortnite announced major adjustments to its Battle Pass cosmetic item exclusivity. According to the modifications, future Battle Pass cosmetic items will no longer be limited to the pass and may become available in the Item Shop after 18 months from the pass’ expiration date.
Epic explained that one of the main reasons was that they wanted players to be able to enjoy Battle Pass content in the future, such as Outfits based on popular licensed characters. This features collaboration skins from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other brands.
As a consequence, the Epic community celebrated the company’s decision to abandon its FOMO tactics. Still, several exclusive collab skins are locked behind previous Battle Passes and will most likely never be available again.
Full list of all Fortnite Battle Pass collab skins that will never return
Currently, 36 collab outfits in Fortnite have been exclusive to Battle Passes ever since Chapter 2. These include characters from famous franchises, media, gaming, and celebrity icons.
Here’s a complete list of all the collab skins in Fortnite that will never return in the game:
|SNo.
|Character Name
|Battle Pass
|Brand Series
|Image
|1.
|Deadpool
|Chapter 2 Season 2
|Marvel
|2.
|Aquaman
|Chapter 2 Season 3
|DC
|3.
|Thor
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|4.
|She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|5.
|Groot
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|6.
|Storm
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|7.
|Doctor Doom
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|8.
|Mystique
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|9.
|Iron Man (Tony Stark)
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|10.
|Wolverine (Logan)
|Chapter 2 Season 4
|Marvel
|11.
|Mandalorian
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|Star Wars
|12.
|Predator
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|Alien Vs. Predator
|13.
|Lara Croft
|Chapter 2 Season 5
|Gaming Legends
|14.
|Rebirth Raven
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|DC
|15.
|Neymar Jr
|Chapter 2 Season 6
|Icon Series
|16.
|Rick Sanchez
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|Rick and Morty
|17.
|Guggimon
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|Guggimon Fashion Icon
|18.
|Superman (Clark Kent)
|Chapter 2 Season 7
|DC
|19.
|Carnage
|Chapter 2 Season 8
|Marvel
|20.
|Spider-Man (Classic)
|Chapter 3 Season 1
|Marvel
|21.
|Doctor Strange
|Chapter 3 Season 2
|Marvel
|22.
|Prowler
|Chapter 3 Season 2
|Marvel
|23.
|Darth Vader
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|Star Wars
|24.
|Indiana Jones
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|Indiana Jones
|25.
|Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy)
|Chapter 3 Season 4
|Marvel
|26.
|Doom Slayer
|Chapter 4 Season 1
|Gaming Legends
|27.
|Geralt of Rivia
|Chapter 4 Season 1
|Gaming Legends
|28.
|Eren Jaeger
|Chapter 4 Season 2
|Attack on Titan
|29.
|Optimus Prime
|Chapter 4 Season 3
|Transformers
|30.
|Khaby Lame
|Chapter 4 Season 4
|Icon Series
|31.
|Ahsoka Tano
|Chapter 4 Season 4
|Star Wars
|32.
|Peter Griffin
|Chapter 5 Season 1
|Family Guy
|33.
|Solid Snake
|Chapter 5 Season 1
|Gaming Legends
|34.
|Korra
|Chapter 5 Season 2
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|35.
|T-60 Power Armor
|Chapter 5 Season 3
|Gaming Legends
|36.
|Wastelander Magneto
|Chapter 5 Season 3
|Marvel
That’s all the collab skins locked behind past Battle Passes you won’t likely ever get again. For more on cosmetics and the upcoming Fortnite season, check out our Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks hub.