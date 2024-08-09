GamingFortnite

Every Fortnite Battle Pass collab skin that will never be available again

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Exclusive Battle Pass skinsEpic Games/Dexerto

Fortnite has plenty of exclusive collab skins locked behind the Battle Pass forever that players won’t ever get again. Here’s a full list.

On August 7, Fortnite announced major adjustments to its Battle Pass cosmetic item exclusivity. According to the modifications, future Battle Pass cosmetic items will no longer be limited to the pass and may become available in the Item Shop after 18 months from the pass’ expiration date.

Epic explained that one of the main reasons was that they wanted players to be able to enjoy Battle Pass content in the future, such as Outfits based on popular licensed characters. This features collaboration skins from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other brands.

As a consequence, the Epic community celebrated the company’s decision to abandon its FOMO tactics. Still, several exclusive collab skins are locked behind previous Battle Passes and will most likely never be available again.

Full list of all Fortnite Battle Pass collab skins that will never return

Currently, 36 collab outfits in Fortnite have been exclusive to Battle Passes ever since Chapter 2. These include characters from famous franchises, media, gaming, and celebrity icons.

Here’s a complete list of all the collab skins in Fortnite that will never return in the game:

SNo.Character NameBattle PassBrand SeriesImage
1.DeadpoolChapter 2 Season 2MarvelFortnite Deadpool skin
2.AquamanChapter 2 Season 3DCFortnite Aquaman skin
3.ThorChapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Thor skin
4.She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)Chapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite She-Hulk skin
5.GrootChapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Groot skin
6.StormChapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Storm skin
7.Doctor DoomChapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Doctor Doom skin
8.MystiqueChapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Mystique skin
9.Iron Man (Tony Stark)Chapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Iron Man skin
10.Wolverine (Logan)Chapter 2 Season 4MarvelFortnite Wolverine skin
11.MandalorianChapter 2 Season 5Star WarsFortnite Mandalorian skin
12.PredatorChapter 2 Season 5Alien Vs. PredatorFortnite Predator skin
13.Lara CroftChapter 2 Season 5Gaming LegendsFortnite Lara Croft skin
14.Rebirth RavenChapter 2 Season 6DCFortnite Raven skin
15.Neymar JrChapter 2 Season 6Icon SeriesFortnite Neymar Jr skin
16.Rick SanchezChapter 2 Season 7Rick and MortyFortnite Rick skin
17.GuggimonChapter 2 Season 7Guggimon Fashion IconFortnite Guggimon skin
18.Superman (Clark Kent)Chapter 2 Season 7DCFortnite Superman skin
19.CarnageChapter 2 Season 8MarvelFortnite Carnage skin
20.Spider-Man (Classic)Chapter 3 Season 1MarvelFortnite Spider-Man skin
21.Doctor StrangeChapter 3 Season 2MarvelFortnite Dr. Strange skin
22.ProwlerChapter 3 Season 2MarvelFortnite Prowler skin
23.Darth VaderChapter 3 Season 3Star WarsFortnite Darth Vader skin
24.Indiana JonesChapter 3 Season 3Indiana JonesFortnite Indiana Jones skin
25.Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy)Chapter 3 Season 4MarvelFortnite Spider-Gwen skin
26.Doom SlayerChapter 4 Season 1Gaming LegendsFortnite Doom Slayer skin
27.Geralt of RiviaChapter 4 Season 1Gaming LegendsFortnite Witcher skin
28.Eren JaegerChapter 4 Season 2Attack on TitanEren Jaeger skin Fortnite
29.Optimus PrimeChapter 4 Season 3TransformersFortnite Optimus Prime
30.Khaby LameChapter 4 Season 4Icon SeriesFortnite Khaby Lame skin
31.Ahsoka TanoChapter 4 Season 4Star WarsFortnite Ahsoka Tano skin
32.Peter GriffinChapter 5 Season 1Family GuyFortnite Peter Griffin skin
33.Solid SnakeChapter 5 Season 1Gaming LegendsFortnite Solid Snake skin
34.KorraChapter 5 Season 2Avatar: The Last AirbenderFortnite Avatar Korra skin
35.T-60 Power ArmorChapter 5 Season 3Gaming LegendsFortnite T-60 Armor
36.Wastelander MagnetoChapter 5 Season 3MarvelMagneto skin Fortnite

That’s all the collab skins locked behind past Battle Passes you won’t likely ever get again. For more on cosmetics and the upcoming Fortnite season, check out our Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks hub.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.