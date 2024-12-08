Epic’s bold Fortnite OG change sparks backlash over loss of classic gameplay

Fortnite’s OG mode has already undergone two major updates following complaints from players about high-level “sweats” dominating the classic Battle Royale experience.

Epic Games introduced a significant update on December 7, just a day after the permanent return of Fortnite’s OG mode. This update reintroduced bots into matches across both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, alongside implementing skill-based matchmaking (SBMM).

The developers made the subtle announcement via their Twitter/X account, which centered around them enabling the Duos option. However, it also stated: “We’ve also made matchmaking improvements in all Fortnite OG playlists.”

Although the balance adjustments were intended to cater to a wider range of skill levels and address player concerns, they have quickly ignited backlash within the Fortnite community and ultimately have been made too soon.

Critics argue that the updates have diminished the nostalgic appeal of Fortnite OG, shifting away from its original experience and making the game less enjoyable by reducing the skill gap.

“REMOVE THE BOTS,” demanded one player, a sentiment echoed by many frustrated fans. Fortnite creator CouRageJD succinctly responded to the debate with a dismissive “L.”

Others shared similar frustrations, with one saying, “The only people who like this are either 8 years old or completely suck at the game,” while another joked, “I just encountered a real player in my lobby, are you already aware of that bug?”

However, several pointed out the irony of complaints, given the prior backlash against the lack of bots. “I love how everyone’s suddenly switching up. Weren’t y’all just complaining about there not being any bots?” asked one.

Another added, “Not everyone is trying to go pro. They got 9-5s,” as various players highlighted the importance of catering for all players. Meanwhile, others expressed excitement with, “LFG!! Now… Any word on Trios?”

The change feels unnecessarily early

The debate around SBMM in Fortnite—and in competitive FPS or Battle Royale games—is far from new, and it’s unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Dexerto / Epic Games Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 returns with the original map, weapons, and items.

While Fortnite’s other throwback modes and seasons, like Chapter 2 Remix or Reload, have successfully catered to different playstyles with bots and fast-paced action, the launch of Fortnite OG mode was a golden opportunity to offer a truly nostalgic experience.

Bringing back the original non-SBMM Battle Royale started off as a bold differentiator, emphasizing the chaotic unpredictability that defined Fortnite’s early days.

Overall, the game-changing decision feels premature coming just a day after launch, especially given the OG mode’s status as a permanent feature, which allows Epic ample time to carry out experimentation and listen to feedback.

For more on Fortnite OG, check out all the classic reworked skins in the Battle Pass, every weapon and item you can get, and the iconic island map for Chapter 1 Season 1.