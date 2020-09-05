Epic Games reveal Fortnite bug fixes coming in v14.10 update

Epic Games has confirmed a list of bug fixes expected to arrive in Fortnite Season 4, following the v14.10 update.

With the release of more superhero content in Season 4, Fortnite players have been eager to experience the Marvel-themed changes in-game and unlock more of their favorite characters.

Advertisement

Along with all of the new content, Epic Games has also revealed they have plenty of fixes coming in the v14.10 update for some of the bugs affecting players in Season 4.

The Fortnite devs revealed that major bugs, including some that have been found in past seasons, will finally be getting fixed in this update.

Advertisement

The bug fixes were posted to Fortnite's Trello board, including issues like glider audio from opponents being missing and supply drops not disappearing after being looted.

There are also fixes for newer bugs with Season 4 cosmetic items on the way, with Epic sharing that players would no longer experience FPS drops with the Bifrost Glow Contrail in-game.

You can find the full list of bug fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.10 update below.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 4 bug fixes in v14.10 update

Glider Audio from opponents is sometimes missing

Unable to consume or throw fish while in passenger seat

Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop

Supply Drops not disappearing after opened

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4

Setting to disable licensed audio for radio not working

Another major issue listed was about replays not being saved correctly on PlayStation 4, making players on Sony's console unable to go back and look at their previous games.

Epic also listed a fix for players experiencing "slow Glider speed after redeploying" during a match, however, they confirmed that it will not be ready for the v14.10 patch and will come in a future update.

The update for the v14.10 patch is currently expected to go live on Thursday, September 10, meaning that players won’t have too much longer to deal with these bugs.