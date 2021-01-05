 Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.20 update - Dexerto
Fortnite

Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.20 update

Published: 5/Jan/2021 10:14 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 10:16

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite gladiator skin at Salty Tower
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games have started to reveal some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update, v15.20, as a few annoying issues are set to be ironed out.

With the holiday season fading into the rearview mirror, the Epic Games crew will be getting back to work on Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, with their v15.20 update expected to roll out in the not so distant future. 

The update will, of course, bring new content in the form of challenges, cosmetics, skins, map changes, and even new weapons – if previous leaks are to be believed, anyway.

Additionally, there will also be fixes for bugs and glitches as Epic try to keep the season on the right track and avoid having any potential game-breaking glitches ruining any new features or weapons that they decide to add. 

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 has been a bit of a return to the way the battle royale used to be.

In the case of v15.20, the devs have already started to reveal what’s going to be resolved using their community Trello board. 

That includes issues with rebooted players seeing completed bounties on-screen even if they haven’t attempted one, players not seeing the correct amount of gold bars in-game, as well as visual glitches with two different skins. 

More changes could be coming, and it could be that Epic simply haven’t marked them as shipping in the next update, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

  • Rebooted players may see an already completed bounty
  • Total gold bars appearing as 0 in-game
  • Hypernova outfit appearing as a different skin in the lobby and in-game
  • Michonne outfit visual issue with Cape back bling

It’s not just the battle royale that will see changes, of course, Epic will also give Save the World some love too. Though, In the case of STW, the only bug fix listed as being ready is one relating to quest progress not updating right away. 

Again, there will likely be more changes for each mode – even including Creative – but as v15.20 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, Epic have got plenty time to work on getting it just right.

Share

