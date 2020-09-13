Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v14.20 update

Epic Games have revealed some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update as a few annoying issues are set to be resolved.

With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 in full swing, Epic have started down the path of their regular updates – bringing new content to the battle royale in the form of map changes, new cosmetics, and new items.

On top of that, each update also aims to root out a number of issues that have been bugging players, but it is difficult to fix everything.

In the recent v14.10 patch, Epic did manage to get a few things ironed out, but they’ve also got their eye on a few fixes for the upcoming v14.20 patch.

With updates to their public Trello board, Epic confirmed that they’ve got a bug fix coming for the issue where fishing spots can disappear altogether for PC players who have got their setting on low.

This has also been a problem for Nintendo Switch and Android players, and Epic claim that this will be sorted once the v14.20 update hits the live servers.

In addition to that, there is also an additional fix for certain discoverable locations not showing up as discovered once they’ve been visited, as well as a Save the World fix for Redline Ramirez’s inconsistent Commander Perk.

Fortnite v14.20 bug fixes

Heroes Park and Ghost House don’t count as discovered locations after discovering them

Fishing spots can disappear on PC with effects set to low

Inconsistent fishing spot visibility on Nintendo Switch and Android

Redline Ramirez’s Commander Perk doesn’t work properly with charged Sniper Rifles (Save the World)

On top of those, the devs have also got a handful of bugs that are set to be fixed later down the line. This includes the slow glider speed after redeploying bug that was supposed to be fixed in the v13.40 update.

There is also a fix coming in the future for the auto fire setting not working on Android devices when aiming at Gorgers. Epic also still have a fix listed as coming in a future update for replays not saving on PS4, but this has been labeled as such for quite some time now.