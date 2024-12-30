Epic Games punishes first Fortnite player to hit level 10k

Fortnite’s first-ever level 10,000 player hit the milestone with fanfare – but instead of applause, Epic Games hit the reset button, slamming them back to level 1.

Reaching the highest levels in Fortnite isn’t child’s play, even less so now, as the leveling system requires 80,000 XP for every new step.

Even though players can grind XP by completing challenges, smashing through matches, and teaming up with friends, Epic’s business strategy, nudges players toward purchasing Battle Passes, XP boosts, and special event perks.

The new shared XP model – introduced in Chapter 6, Season 1 – was supposed to make leveling more fun and social, however, it ended up sparking controversy among the community.

Fortnite player hits peak level and Epic sends them back to 1

10k is higher than anyone imagined possible in Fortnite’s new “level-up-forever” world, and you’d think Epic Games would celebrate such a feat. However, instead of doing so, they hit the account with a harsh reset to level 1.

According to Epic, the player exploited multiple glitches to skyrocket through levels. While that’s technically cheating, some players still admired the achievement, calling it “impressive as hell.”

Others, on the other hand, weren’t so kind with comments like, “Do you even have a job?” or “It’s worthless when you abuse glitches.”

The player, who prides themselves on feats like hitting level 100 in just 48 hours, wore the milestone with pride before the reset. Their post, showing an absurd “Lvl 10000” tag, is now a bittersweet reminder of Fortnite’s punishing anti-cheat policies.

This incident highlights Fortnite’s evolution as a game. With no level caps and constant updates, the grind remains strong. But Epic’s swift and unforgiving response to cheats – even borderline cases – shows they won’t hesitate to keep the game clean.

So, next time you’re tempted to glitch your way to fame, remember: Epic Games always plays judge, jury, and executioner.