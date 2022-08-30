Epic Games mocks Fortnite ‘dead game’ claims in new leaked skin

Fortnite has jokingly hit back at people who claim the battle royale is a ‘dead game’ by creating a new skin that literally says ‘dead game’ on its t-shirt.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has been going strong for five years now, pulling in millions with its live events and regularly landing huge collabs with everyone from Marvel superheroes to pop superstars.

Despite this success, you only need to take a quick look at a tweet or Facebook post about Fortnite to see the countless replies calling it a ‘dead game’ or claiming that ‘no one cares’ anymore.

Rather than respond to those claims with facts or player counts, Epic Games has instead decided to subtly poke fun at its critics by creating a new skin that wears a ‘dead game’ top.

As revealed by several prominent Fortnite leakers including HYPEX, the skin is pretty simple aside from a chequered hat and the high-neck tank top that has those infamous words scratched onto it.

According to leakers, the skin is called Veronika and it will be part of the next Starter Pack in Chapter 3 Season 4 – which means you should be able to add this outfit to your locker in just a few weeks.

For reference, Starter Packs usually cost around $3.99 and include a skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and 600 V-Bucks, which puts them on the cheaper side when it comes to original skins.