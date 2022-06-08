Epic Games CEO distances Fortnite from alleged crypto “scam” using game’s name

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has lashed out at a cryptocurrency using the Fortnite name and logo to bait unsuspecting buyers. Sweeney labeled it a “scam” and urged players to not buy into it.

As cryptocurrency continues to garner mainstream attention, scams are on the rise. Content creators have dragged into the messy business, and there is a constant push by bad actors in the space to find ways of hooking people in.

One such entity — Fortnite Token — has been trading under the Fortnite name and using its logo in an attempt to capitalize upon the worldwide recognition the battle royale has accrued for itself.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney used his platform on Twitter to warn players about the Fortnite Token “scam” utilizing the game’s IP, distancing the company from any cryptocurrency projects.

“There isn’t a Fortnite cryptocurrency,” he said on June 7. “The Twitter accoutns promoting such a thing are a scam.”

There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

Throwing down shame on the cryptocurrency’s creators, as well as marketplaces that enable this sort of activity, Sweeney drew a firm line in the sand with his statement by stating Epic’s lawyers “are on it”.

Firing back at the multi-billionaire, the Fortnite Token team attempted to argue their legitimacy in a back and forth on Twitter with Sweeney.

The creators claimed the token “isn’t a scam” and is instead a “Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project” with no indication of utility to anyone in, or out, of the Fortnite gaming world.

Sweeney rebutted the claims by stating it still infringed on Epic’s intellectual property: “That’s not how trademarks and copyrights work”.

That’s not how trademarks and copyrights work though. You can’t use the Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

Despite Sweeney’s comments on Twitter, the Fortnite Token project is still active with the account boasting thousands of followers on Twitter.

We’ll keep you updated on any developments.