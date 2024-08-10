Epic Games boss reveals major hint for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 theme

The theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has been summed up in one word by Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games.

The Epic boss has carried on his tradition for another season, in which he shares one mysterious word for each upcoming Fortnite season just before it is about to start.

For Chapter 5 Season 2, he gave “Wings,” which alluded to the Greek Mythological theme and the Wings of Icarus traversal item. Meanwhile, for Chapter 5 Season 3, he shared the word “Nitro” referring to the Wasteland-themed season that has centered around Nitro-fueled cars.

Therefore, whenever the word surfaces it has proved to be a big deal and for next season’s word, this has been no different.

On August 10, Mark Rein posted to his Twitter/X account in response to a player who asked what the word was for next season. He simply stated: “My word for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is Absolute.”

Despite “Absolute” appearing to be extremely vague in comparison to the previous words given, it has pointed towards the already all-but confirmed Marvel theme for next season.

One theory is that it could possibly involve Marvel’s Absolute Carnage comics, but that’s highly unlikely. According to a Redditor, the word Absolute refers to the Infamous Iron Man comic with the storyline The Absolution of Doom.

The cover image of the comic features a white-cloaked version of Doctor Doom who bears an uncanny resemblance to the mysterious Wanderer roaming around the Chapter 5 Season 3 island.

With the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event concluding on August 10 at 2:30 PM ET, and Doctor Doom hacking Megalo Don’s pipelines and blowing them up, this could all be related to some form of Absolution Doom plans to bring in the new Marvel-themed season with the use of Pandora’s Box.

However, with Doctor Doom allegedly being the star of the show for next season according to the leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap and many are now convinced he is the true identity of The Wanderer.

Overall, Epic has confirmed nothing so far regarding next season’s theme or what “Absolute” means for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. The theories and rumors provided are just that.