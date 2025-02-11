Epic Games boss reveals major clue for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & players are baffled

Epic Games has officially kicked off the countdown to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, following its typical event launch that has added an in-game timer to steadily tick down to the season’s end.

While trusted leakers and data miners have stated the new season will adopt a Heist theme—similar to Chapter 2 Season 2’s Spies and Chapter 4 Season 4’s Heist themes—any official and specific details for what to expect next season have remained tightly guarded by the developers.

On February 10, Epic Games Vice President and Co-Founder Mark Rein fueled anticipation further by posting his signature teaser word on his Twitter/X account, a tradition that has become a staple before every new season.

“My one word for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is: Pickled!” he said.

Comments quickly flooded the post as players speculated on the meaning behind the bizarre clue. “What in God’s name could this possibly mean?”

Chapter 6 Season 2 word has stumped Fortnite community

The initial reaction was a mix of confusion and curiosity. “We went from Heist to Pickles,” one player quipped, while another exclaimed, “If there is a living pickle in the Battle Pass I’m going to lose my mind.”

Another added, “Fortnite is about to give us a pickle Battle Pass skin and pickle POI,” with many suggesting similar sentiments, imagining the potential impact of a pickle-themed season with new skins, cosmetics, storyline lore, and map changes.

“Maybe that pickle factory location on the map has something to do with next season,” one player speculated, which refers to the Kappa Kappa Farm landmark located southeast of the island.

“Is the water gonna be turned to PICKLE JUICE?” another played said. Both island change ideas were reminiscent of those from past seasons.

Fortnite Wiki The Kappa Kappa Farm location in Chapter 6 Season 1.

Others were more specific, “I have a feeling this for an item. Maybe a pickle that gives off a certain effect?” one said. This was done previously by Mark Rein for Chapter 5 Season 2’s Myths and Mortals theme, when he gave the word “Wings” which ended up teasing the Wings of Icarus Item that became pivotal to the meta of that season allowing players to fly over the map with ease.

However, various fans thought the word was a reference to Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty, “Pickle Rick skin holy s**t,” and that a second collab with the hit animation show was on the way.

“Pickle Peely was leaked time ago guys. Second wave for Rick & Morty?” a Fortnite creator responded alongside an image of the original drawing leak for a potential Pickle Peely skin.

So far, everything about the new season has been pure speculation, with Epic Games revealing no details beyond the word “Pickled.”

However, the developer has already shared the scheduled release dates for major content updates in the upcoming season and you can check out our complete Chapter 6 Season 2 hub for all the details and leaks we know so far.