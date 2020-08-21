Epic announces #FreeFortnite cup as final iOS event amid Apple lawsuit

Fortnite will soon be left behind on iOS devices due to the ongoing Apple lawsuit but Epic Games has revealed one last competition as the #FreeFortnite Cup kicks off ahead of Season 4.

The internet was set ablaze on August 13 as the Fortnite developers filed lawsuits against both Apple and Google. The mobile version was pulled from both app stores that day as Epic introduced a direct payment method for V-Bucks. Going against the policies of both corporate giants.

Apple soon followed up, revealing that all developer access would be restricted by August 28. Meaning that Epic will no longer be able to update the game moving forward. This will come into effect right as Season 4 is set to launch. If you’re looking to get in on the new content drop, you’ll have to find a new platform to play on.

However, before we cross that bridge, Epic has lifted the lid on one final tournament for iOS users. The not so subtly titled #FreeFortnite Cup kicks off before the app gets left behind for good. Here’s everything you need to know about the final Apple crossplay event.

When is the #FreeFortnite Cup?

The upcoming tournament will mark the final competitive event in which players from all platforms can compete. “Players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 - Season 3 while everyone else jumps into the Chapter 2 - Season 4,” Epic explained on August 20.

Before we reach that point, one final event will be coming your way to close things out with a bang. The #FreeFortnite Cup will be taking place on Sunday, August 23. For the final time, all platforms will be eligible to compete. From console gamers to PC players and mobile users alike, everyone can take part.

How to compete in the #FreeFortnite Cup

In order to access the last tournament, all you’ll need to do is find the ‘Compete’ tab in the main menu. This will appear once the event is live in your region August 23. The event follows a familiar structure as you’ll be rewarded for the basics in Fortnite.

Across the span of four hours, you’ll be able to play a maximum of 12 matches in the event. Each round will tally up your overall points simply by staying alive. One point is secured for every three minutes you spend on the map. Meanwhile, an elimination is worth one point and a victory royale is worth 10 points.

This competition is for solo players only, so you won’t be able to rely on teammates to revive you. Once you go down, that’s it for the given round and you’ll need to hop back into the queue.

Rewards in the #FreeFortnite Cup

In true Epic fashion, the event wouldn’t be complete without a unique set of rewards up for grabs. For amassing just 10 points, a target you’ll likely hit in a game or two, players will unlock a brand-new skin.

This cosmetic item is labeled as the ‘Tart Tycoon Outfit’ and subtly pokes fun at Apple. The fruit-headed character appears in a suit with black gloves on, implying the notion of theft on the app store.

Additionally, the top 20,000 players around the world will be sent a one-of-a-kind #FreeFortnite hat. Not an in-game item, an actual hat that the developers will send to your home, free of charge.

Last but not least, an assortment of gaming hardware is also on the line as players transition off of Apple devices. From a PlayStation 4 to an Alienware gaming laptop and more, 1,200 players will be sent these valuable prizes.