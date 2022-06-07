Dreya Mac celebrates Fortnite immortalizing viral TikTok dance

Musical artist Dreya Mac has had her viral TikTok dance immortalized in Fortnite, and she celebrated by dancing in sync with the new Icon Series emote.

Fortnite is known for its zany emotes, some of which are inspired by viral trends or popular videos. During the game’s rise to fame, it wouldn’t be unusual to see children in public performing their favorite “Fortnite dance.”

Fortnite has started to partner with creators to develop Icon Series cosmetics in recent history. These include skins of popular streamers and emotes based on TikTok trends.

One such emote just landed in Fortnite as a part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, and that’s the “Steady” emote inspired by Dreya Mac’s TikTok dance.

Dreya Mac celebrates Fortnite emote

Dreya Mac first performed the viral dance alongside FelixThe1st in a TikTok video posted on November 11, 2021. With 25.4 million views and 2.7 million likes, the duo had created a trend that would captivate the app.

And it would also catch the attention of Epic Games who would later immortalize the dance as an emote in Fortnite. The emote can be obtained by reaching page 7 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

A day after Fortnite Season 3 launched, Dreya Mac celebrated the release of her emote with a recreation of the dance. This time, she would be in sync with a virtual character from the game.

“This has been in the works for a while with my team and I’m super grateful!” Mac stated, “I made this lil dance up to me & FelixThe1st freestyle one night and it’s continued to push our voices worldwide!”

My dance is now an Emote on @FortniteGame 😭🥹 this has been in the works for a while with my team and i’m super grateful! I made this lil dance up to me & @felixthe1st_ freestyle one night and it’s continued to push our voices worldwide! 🫶🏾 big love pic.twitter.com/0JMt0UXszX — dréya mac (@dreyamac) June 6, 2022

Of course, some Fortnite players have taken to Mac’s post to share their negative opinions. However, she clapped back stating, “These 11-year-olds in my replies telling me the Emote is so bad… okay? and you smell from gaming all day… get up and wash your bum.”

The emote is a fun energetic dance players can add to their collection, and it’s also a great way to taunt your opponents after they’re eliminated.