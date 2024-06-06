Don Toliver launches Hardpoint game mode in Fortnite

Rapper Don Toliver is immersing fans in the world of his upcoming album “Hardstone Psycho” through a new video game collaboration with Fortnite.

“Hardstone” drops players into a turf war between two rival biker gangs battling for dominance over Psycho Valley. The game features new and unreleased music from Don Toliver, a fully customized map, immersive gameplay, and more.

Players will join one of two squads of eight, fighting for either the Hardstone or Wolves M.C. In a take on a Hardpoint-type game mode, teams will battle to capture key locations across the map, inspired by Don Toliver’s new album.

“I’ve been playing Fortnite for years, so this is a huge moment for me to bring my world into the game,” says Don Toliver. “This is a next-level creative moment in my career, and it’s crazy that my fans will actually get to experience Psycho Valley and music from my new album this way.”

Fortnite has worked with many artists in the past through Fortnite Festival and in-game events; this is the first time they have partnered with an artist to create a video game through the Fortnite version of Unreal Engine 5.

Hardpoint is more well known in the world of Call of Duty, where players on two teams battle it out on common ground to see who can control the point for the longest. However, that beloved CoD game mode is coming to Fortnite in this collaboration.

This isn’t the first time Hardpoint is being brought to a new shooter title either, as recently the newly released XDefinant also added a similar version as part of their game mode rotation.

Players will be able to jump into the world of Psycho Valley in Fortnite starting on June 10 for free. To access the Hardpoint-themed game mode, players can search for “Hardstone” in the main menu.