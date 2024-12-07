Does Fortnite OG have Duos mode?

Fortnite OG mode is back and here to stay thanks to a new update, but is Duos included in its return? Here’s what players should know.

Epic Games reintroduced Fortnite’s OG mode on December 6, complete with its own Season 1 Battle Pass offerings and loot pool. The mode most notably lets users “relive OG seasons” across map updates that were previously present from the period between 2017 and 2019.

Unlike Season OG during Chapter 4, this classic version of the multiplayer game will stick around long term.

However, some players may find that the mode feels somewhat lacking at launch, due in no small part to the absence of certain gameplay options.

Is there a Duos option in OG Fortnite?

As of the mode’s December 6 launch, the OG content does not allow for Duo or Trio team-ups. But there’s a good chance it’ll be coming in the near future. Players can only join OG in Solo and Squad matches.

As noted by HYPEX, earlier blog posts about OG did make mention of both Duos and Trios. Epic Games unceremoniously removed each mention later, with blog and social media posts in the lead-up to release only highlighting Solos and Squads.

Will Fortnite OG add Duos in the future?

As of writing, Epic has not confirmed if OG will receive a Duos option somewhere down the line. Duos as a game mode didn’t hit the Battle Royale until about a month after its original 2017 release, so it’s possible developers are just biding their time.

Plus, reputable Fortnite leaker JorgeMost has claimed the following, “Duos and Trios modes will be coming to Fortnite OG later…”

But not even the leaker knows when Epic Games plans on rolling out support for these much-coveted options.

Regardless, players have plenty to look forward to throughout Fortnite OG’s Season 1 run. A Ranked mode will hit the experience sometime soon, for example.

If Duos does finally enter the mix, we’ll be sure to update this post.