Crazy Fortnite Ripsaw trick is turning players into the Silver Surfer

Zackerie Fairfax . 51 minutes ago

Fortnite players have discovered a trick using the new Ripsaw launcher that allows them to glide across dry land like the Silver Surfer.

If there’s one thing Fortnite players often ask for more of, it’s mobility options. And as a result, we’ve seen a number of different vehicles and utility items over the years.

From hoverboards to chopping carts to giant hamster balls, there’s been no short of wacky movement in Fortnite. And players have found an unintentional way to turn themselves into the Silver Surfer.

Yes, the Silver Surfer is actually in Fortnite along with his silver surfboard, but you never really get to ride it on land. That’s where this new trick completes the look allowing players to surf across solid land.

Epic Games

Ripsaw trick introduces new “vehicle”

The trick was posted by Twitter user Caelum, a Fortnite Creative map builder who has recently been toying with the new Ripsaw weapon. In the video, Caelum uses a Shockwave Grenade to launch themselves into the air before shooting a Ripsaw blade at the ground beneath their feet.

When they land on the Ripsaw blade, its hitbox is large enough for them to stand on. This is similar to the hitbox of a rocket or grenade that players have ridden in previous seasons.

The sawblade carries the player a considerable distance – at a remarkable speed – before it breaks.

Other players commented on the new mechanic dreaming of pulling off sweet eliminations while riding on the back of a metal disk. And with its ability to tear through structures, players really will be able to glide through solid objects like the Silver Surfer.

Sadly, the Shockwave Grenade isn’t in Fortnite’s loot pool right now. This doesn’t mean players can’t pull this stunt off, they’ll just need to get a bit of height a different way.