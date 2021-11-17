CouRage explains how his infamous “f**k the mechs” clip got him fired as Fortnite caster

100 Thieves co-owner and former esports commentator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has finally revealed how his viral clip complaining about the B.R.U.T.E. (or “Mech”) in Fortnite may have inadvertently ended his casting career.

When Fortnite esports first started to take off, CouRage became the voice of the game, calling the greatest moments at the biggest tournaments.

He casted major FNCS championships and even the record-breaking Fortnite World Cup, one of the biggest names in the scene.

With Season X in Chapter 1, though, CouRage stopped casting Fortnite altogether, never working on another Epic Games event since.

CouRage reveals why he isn’t a Fortnite caster anymore

During a ‘hot wings challenge’ YouTube video, CouRage spoke about the incident, finally being asked whether his “F**k the mechs” clip got him fired by Epic.

“I definitely didn’t make people happy with my ‘f**k the mechs’ clip,” he explained. “I was meant to cast the end of season event for Season X, ‘f**k the mechs’ happened, and I was told ‘You know what, I think it’s in our best interest to not cast this season and we’ll reassess for the future’.”

CouRage then jokes that he “hasn’t casted a Fortnite event since,” giving a pretty clear indication of how Epic reassessed following the viral clip.

Timestamp 7:02

While CouRage doesn’t explicitly say that the clip was what got him fired in the end, many viewers felt it safe to assume this was confirmation.

CouRage hasn’t done much casting work since and, with his thriving YouTube career as well as his work with 100 Thieves, it’s hard to imagine he has much time for commentating anyway.