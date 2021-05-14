Clix stripped of Fortnite creator code over controversial "laxatives" tweet - Dexerto

Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod is one of the most popular Fortnite pros today but the competitive star just had his Creator Code revoked due to a controversial tweet.

While Clix has long been one of the biggest names in the Fortnite scene, the 16-year-old player can’t seem to help landing himself in controversy. From alarming Twitch bans to ‘illegal’ wagers, the young gun is always making headlines.

Now, Clix has had a huge stream of income stripped away overnight. His ‘Creator Code’ is no longer active in Fortnite. This means fans can no longer make in-game purchases with his referral code.

While it may not seem like a huge deal at first, Creator Codes grant 5% of revenue straight to the streamer or pro. With Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins confirming a hefty $5m payout in just one month alone, it’s a considerable hit to Clix’s wallet.

“Lost my code,” Clix revealed on May 13. “Not really sure why.” At first, he thought it may have been due to a violation of Epic’s terms of service. Previously engaging in online wagers, he put a stop to such activity back in March. “Haven’t done viewer wagers since I got my first warning,” he confirmed.

Just minutes after he broke the news, however, the reason became clear. A May 11 tweet discussing “laxatives” and eating out of toilets – no really – landed him in Epic’s bad books.

Before the post was deleted, it gathered more than 15,000 likes along with hundreds of retweets. “I thought everyone would take it as a joke,” Clix explained.

Recognizing how the tweet might reflect on those he’s affiliated with, he followed up adding that he “understands” the decision.“I’m representing a company, I shouldn’t [have] tweeted it. Hope to get it re-enabled.”

This was the reason it was disabled, I thought everyone would take it as a joke but I understand it i'm representing a company I shouldn't of tweeted it. Hope to get it re-enabled pic.twitter.com/6tUui4zNUF — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

Despite contacting Epic Games, he’s had “no response” on the matter since his code was stripped. There’s currently no telling whether the devs will reinstate it anytime soon.

In the meantime, it could be leading to financial losses in the tens of thousands each day.