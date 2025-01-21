Chappell Roan teases new Fortnite collab but already wants a bigger drop

Pop artist Chappell Roan would love to get her own Icon Series Fortnite skin and has just teased a new upcoming emote coming to the game.

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to featuring popular real-life artists in the game – and not just in terms of skins, but also a whole Music Pass dedicated to them, as well as virtual concerts players look forward to.

One familiar name that has entered the game recently is Chappell Roan, thanks to the addition of her Hot to Go Icon Series emote and Jam Track.

In a surprising turn of events, the award-winning singer has just mentioned that she wants to get her own Fortnite skin and even teased a new upcoming emote.

Chappell Roan wants her own Fortnite skin & teases new “Good Luck Babe!” emote

During a BBC Radio 1 interview, Chappell Roan admitted to playing the Battle Royale title before going on to say she plays on Nintendo Switch.

When asked when she will be getting her own Fortnite skin, the star replied: “That’s what I’m going to use this interview for. Please give me a skin. Please.”

She was then asked what her desired dance would be, to which she said Hot to Go is “already on there,” referring to the Icon Series emote.

While she’s unsure whether it’s out yet, she mentioned that “Good Luck Babe!” will also be a “little dance” in the game.

There has been no official information about an Icon Series skin for the singer yet as of now, though leakers have previously claimed that she’ll soon be getting another emote with the same song title.

Unfortunately, since this information is from leaks, there’s no way of knowing the exact date when it will be released to the game.

However, with Chappell herself already teasing this emote, combined with info from dataminers, it appears that it will just be a matter of time till then.