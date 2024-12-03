Catwoman’s Fortnite return may lead to fan-favorite skins getting unvaulted

Because of a previous leak, Catwoman’s return to Fortnite indicates Epic Games may soon bring several other collabs back to the Item Shop.

The Catwoman skin left the Item Shop about a year ago, and is just now returning after 360-plus days away. For 1,500 V-Bucks, Fortnite players can purchase the DC character’s bundle that will remain available through December 12.

But there is reason to believe her’s will not be the only long-absent outfit that Epic Games unvaults.

A recent leak indicates the Cat’s resurgence merely represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of other collabs that could be revived in the near future.

Catwoman’s return may lead to more unvaulted Fortnite skins

In a social media post on December 2, reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared a list of collabs that would be “returning soon.” Catwoman’s name appeared on said list.

Her reinstatement in the in-game shop raises questions about who else from the leaker’s post will reappear.

Skins for The Flash, Rick & Morty set, Spider-Verse characters, and Agency Renegades have all been absent for approximately one year or longer, the latter being MIA for 575 days at the time of writing.

Dragon Ball characters and the Team Spirit Bundle haven’t been gone for as long, but they, too, appeared in the leak. Catwoman’s being unvaulted gives credence to the claim, meaning that this set of Fortnite collabs could soon see the light of day again.

Epic Games

Notably, the potential unvaulting of past Spider-Verse skins isn’t the only Fortnite-related rumor making the rounds about Sony’s animated universe.

Leakers ShiinaBR and FNBRIntel received a tip in late November that Peter B. Parker and Spider-Man Noir were both joining the world of Fortnite in the future.

Should this prove accurate, they’ll fit in with other Spider-Verse characters like Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Gwen who previously made the jump to the battle royale.