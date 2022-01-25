Klombos are giant loveable dinosaur creatures who inhabit Fortnite’s island, but some players might want to challenge these behemoths to a fight.

As a part of the Fortnite v19.10 update, Tilted Towers returned to the island after a long hiatus. While the city was meant to be the star of the update, players were more excited about their brand new dinosaur friend, Klombo.

They are hearty-sized dinosaurs that were asleep under snow at the start of Chapter 3. After the ice thawed, these creatures began roaming the island in search of food.

Players became obsessed with the Klombos almost as soon as they were released. However, there are some that might want to rid the island of these peaceful reptiles.

Can you kill Klombo in Fortnite?

Unlike other NPCs and animals, Fortnite’s Klombos cannot be killed. Despite being able to take damage from guns and explosives, they are invincible.

According to Fortnite’s files, Klombos technically have 2,000 health points. And even though every weapon deals 1 damage, players can’t actually drain their health to 0.

Despite being impossible, there are other reasons why you don’t want to mess with them. They may be friendly when first approached, but an angered one can deal serious damage.

After taking 10 damage, they will go into a state of rage for 30 seconds. During this time they will charge at players and shoot acid balls from their heads. They also instantly destroy any builds they touch making their large bodies very hard to avoid.

If you accidentally enrage a Klombo, there’s no need to worry. Just throw it some Klomberries and it’ll calm down. Don’t have any? Run!

