Bugha reveals Fortnite ICON Series skin: Price, release date, tournament & more

The Fortnite World Cup champion revealed his big announcement, and to the surprise of many worldwide, Bugha is going to be getting his own personal skin in Fortnite as a part of the ICON Series.

Fortnite has revolutionized the in-game skin market over the years as their daily item shop has been the foundation for many other titles, with their constantly rotating selection and new skins premiering into the store.

The ICON Series has been one of Epic’s best partnerships within the game, as this line is solely dedicated to cosmetics centered around modern-day figures such as LeBron James and Ninja.

Now, Bugha, who is perhaps the most recognizable name within competitive Fortnite is the next face to have his own skin in-game.

I HAVE MY OWN SKIN IN FORTNITE! Dropping Tuesday, July 20 @ 8pm EST. Make sure to use Code “Bugha”#epicpartner pic.twitter.com/SnSONCSW1E — Bugha (@bugha) July 19, 2021

Bugha Fortnite skin release date and tournament

The ICON Series skin will be a bundle that fans can pick up in the item shop beginning July 20, 2021, and the battle royale has also outlined other ways to earn this skin.

Players will be able to earn the entire Bugha Late Game bundle either by purchasing the skins in-game or through competition in a new trios event. Epic has noted “Running from July 20 until July 28, Bugha’s Late Game Arena puts players right in the middle of competitive Fortnite.”

As well, the event is going to run over the course of a week, with the top “players who earn at least 1500 Hype before Bugha’s Late Game Tournament on July 28 will be eligible to participate in the tournament. In this version of Bugha’s Late Game, qualified players will compete against others in their region for a share of $100,000!”

The July 28 final stage of Bugha’s in-game event, is going to run over two rounds, with ten games being played in each round.

Bugha’s Late Game bundle items

Not only will fans be able to purchase Bugha’s skin, but the following items are also going to be a part of the Late Game set.

Bugha Skin Bugha Elite Style World Champion Bugha Style

Zoey Trophy Back Bling

Bugha Blades Pickaxe

Bring It Around Emote

As of now, we don’t know how much the entire bundle will cost, but we can estimate it to be around 2,500 V Bucks or $25 USD.

With Bugha being the first content creator/professional player to earn himself a skin, this could open the door for other names such as SypherPK and NickEh30 to earn themselves skins in the future.