Bugha apologizes for Fortnite snaking ahead of Season 7 FNCS

Bugha apologized to fellow pros after trying to ‘snake’ Reverse2K out of his Fortnite trio ahead of the next FNCS, which caused a rift in other trios across the NAE region.

Fortnite FNCS has been on a standstill since the conclusion of Season 6’s finals, and the FNCS All-Star Showdown towards the end of June. But, on July 14 there’s been a flurry of drama that has kept the community entertained.

Three trios have now undergone roster changes that’ll definitely shake up the landscape of the North American East scene for the next competition, and some trios are likely going to be taking a step back this season after the roster moves.

Bugha apologizes for latest Fortnite snaking

There’s been some notable changes within trios ahead of the next FNCS qualifiers, and centered around these changes is none other than Fortnite World Cup Champion, Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Essentially, Bugha split from Tim ‘Bizzle’ Miller and Cody ‘Clix’ Concord after their disappointing FNCS performance, where they failed to qualify for the Grand Final. Bugha then hit up former teammate Avery to possibly squad up, but here’s where things get complicated.

After a couple of practice matches with Avery, Bugha then decided to link up with two-time FNCS champions Deyy and Mero, who agreed to add him as a third. This left Malachi ‘Reverse2K’ Greiner looking for a new team since he was the odd-man-out after Bugha joined.

With Bugha now teaming with these two players, this also means that Avery has been forced to go back to his old trio of Josef ‘Stretch’ Liepshutz and Rocco ‘Saf’ Morales. But that only created more drama since Stretch and Saf have already stated they don’t want to play with Avery anymore.

Stretch, Saf and Avery are still listed as a trio for FNCS. Avery clarified that he has no intention of signing the form needed to disband the trio. That’s left Stretch and Saf in the dust, not knowing what to do ahead of Season 7’s FNCS, along with Reverse2K since he was phased out of his old trio by Bugha.

I feel bad for doing this I understand if stretch or saf end up not playing grand finals I wouldnt blame them I just dont have any other options available like I said idk im just lost getting snaked by bugha once again after 1 cc lol (2/2) — C9 Avery (@Avery_FN) July 14, 2021

With a wide array of moves coming to light, Bugha has since apologized for the mayhem that his decisions have caused within the NAE region. But, we highly doubt this will be the last roster move we see before the next FNCS.

First i’d like to clarify the fact that no matter what happens in the scene or what people say, if you have the drive to win in fortnite, you’re going to do what’s best for yourself. Besides that, i’d like to apologize to the people that i’ve affected by snaking. 1/4 — Bugha (@bugha) July 14, 2021

Drama is not hard to come across within the competitive Fortnite community, and this time around it has certainly delivered some of the most unanticipated roster moves we’ve seen in quite a while.