 Bugha apologizes for Fortnite snaking ahead of Season 7 FNCS - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Bugha apologizes for Fortnite snaking ahead of Season 7 FNCS

Published: 15/Jul/2021 0:02 Updated: 15/Jul/2021 2:56

by Nick Farrell
bugha
Bugha/Epic Games

Share

FNCS

Bugha apologized to fellow pros after trying to ‘snake’ Reverse2K out of his Fortnite trio ahead of the next FNCS, which caused a rift in other trios across the NAE region. 

Fortnite FNCS has been on a standstill since the conclusion of Season 6’s finals, and the FNCS All-Star Showdown towards the end of June. But, on July 14 there’s been a flurry of drama that has kept the community entertained.

Three trios have now undergone roster changes that’ll definitely shake up the landscape of the North American East scene for the next competition, and some trios are likely going to be taking a step back this season after the roster moves.

Advertisement

fortnite laggy servers
Epic Games
The latest trio splits in NAE have created a rift in many teams.

Bugha apologizes for latest Fortnite snaking

There’s been some notable changes within trios ahead of the next FNCS qualifiers, and centered around these changes is none other than Fortnite World Cup Champion, Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Essentially, Bugha split from Tim ‘Bizzle’ Miller and Cody ‘Clix’ Concord after their disappointing FNCS performance, where they failed to qualify for the Grand Final. Bugha then hit up former teammate Avery to possibly squad up, but here’s where things get complicated.

After a couple of practice matches with Avery, Bugha then decided to link up with two-time FNCS champions Deyy and Mero, who agreed to add him as a third. This left Malachi ‘Reverse2K’ Greiner looking for a new team since he was the odd-man-out after Bugha joined.

Advertisement

reverse2k Reverse2K who is a two-time FNCS winner is now left scrambling to make a team!

With Bugha now teaming with these two players, this also means that Avery has been forced to go back to his old trio of Josef ‘Stretch’ Liepshutz and Rocco ‘Saf’ Morales. But that only created more drama since Stretch and Saf have already stated they don’t want to play with Avery anymore.

Stretch, Saf and Avery are still listed as a trio for FNCS. Avery clarified that he has no intention of signing the form needed to disband the trio. That’s left Stretch and Saf in the dust, not knowing what to do ahead of Season 7’s FNCS, along with Reverse2K since he was phased out of his old trio by Bugha.

Advertisement

With a wide array of moves coming to light, Bugha has since apologized for the mayhem that his decisions have caused within the NAE region. But, we highly doubt this will be the last roster move we see before the next FNCS.

Drama is not hard to come across within the competitive Fortnite community, and this time around it has certainly delivered some of the most unanticipated roster moves we’ve seen in quite a while.

Advertisement
Advertisement