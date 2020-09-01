Black Panther's Prowl monument added in Fortnite September 1 map changes

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is rumbling on, and a brand new location has been added to the map, with Panther's Prowl, a monument in honor of Black Panther appearing in the south of the island.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll be well aware that Season 4 is based around superheroes, with Marvel's popular characters invading the game as they prepare for battle against the evil villain Galactus.

The Season 4 Battle Pass features characters like Thor, Tony Stark, Storm, and even Wolverine. As Season 4 has progressed, new points of interest have sprouted up across the island, seemingly built by the characters as their home base on the island.

Doctor Doom has taken over Pleasant Park, Antman has created Ant Manor, and now Black Panther has been added to the mix, taking ownership of a section of land near Misty Meadows.

New Black Panther POI location in Fortnite

If you're looking for the Panther's Prowl monument, the good news is that it's going to be hard to miss, as it seems like a giant island has just plopped out of the sky and settled west of Misty Meadows, perched on top of a hill to give you a view over the entire town.

It's easy to know this location is in honor of Black Panther, with a massive statue of the animal sitting proudly on top, in a pose reminiscent of the massive panther statue that looks down over Wakanda, the fictional home of the Black Panther.

Even better, players can actually walk up the tail of the creature and stand on top of its head, giving you an incredible view of the surrounding area. There's also some gear to be found, with floor loot scattered across the area, and a chest sitting inside the roaring mouth of the big cat.

First look at the Panther's Prowl monument

Panther's monument is unlikely to be the last superhero-themed location we see this season, with The Collector also rumored to get his own spot somewhere on the map in the near future.

The addition of the monument comes at a time when many are mourning the loss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther, following the sad passing of actor Chadwick Boseman on August 28. The character became a cultural icon following the movie's release in 2018 and played major roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.