Bizarre Fortnite chicken combo surprises enemies with death from above

A clever Fortnite combo using the new chickens is making waves, giving players a way to safely sneak up on opponents from the skies.

Epic Games have really been shaking up the meta in Chapter 3 with new items and weapons that can turn combat on its head. The battle royale has never been livelier and players are getting really creative with the game’s boundaries.

That’s where the Avian Ambush Week star comes in. The studio added chickens for players to complete certain quests, but resourceful people can actually use them to get over their opponents.

These chickens can be found around the Fortnite island and could be another tool in your arsenal if you know how to use them.

Reddit user ‘shreyaspandit’ found a way to “catch [people] totally unaware” by using a chicken with some help of a web.

Webs let people get a huge bounce off them and, when coupled with the glide of the chicken, it lets people cover a ton of ground. Now the trick here lies in the fact that the webs negate fall damage.

With this in mind, players can web bounce and then glide to find an opponent. Once they are near the enemy, simply let go of the chicken and fall directly on an opponent.

In their clip, shrey immediately dive bombs on an unsuspecting foe and instantly deleted them off the map in no time at all.

Even if you do the chicken glide-web combo and don’t get a kill, the trick is still really great to cover large portions of the map in a pinch.