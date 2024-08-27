Best Weapon Mods for SMGs and Pistols in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

If you’re looking for the best Weapon Mods to use with your SMGs and Pistols in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, we have you covered with all the attachments that you can use in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has finally arrived with plenty of Marvel-themed content along with a brand new Battle Pass that features iconic heroes and villains from the franchise. Additionally, the new update has also vaulted and unvaulted several weapons that you can find on the island.

Article continues after ad

These weapons can be found anywhere on the map in chests or even as floor loot, spread out across all POIs in the game. On top of that, the Weapon Mods feature is still available in Season 4, allowing you to customize your weapons with various attachments using a Mod Bench.

Having said that, here are the most effective mods you can use for SMGs and Pistols in Fortnite.

Epic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto The Dual Micro SMGs cannot be modded in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Best weapon mods and attachments to use for SMGs and Pistols in Fortnite

The ongoing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 features two pistols and two SMGs. These are Hyper SMG, Dual Micro SMGs, Ranger Pistol, and Monarch Pistol. However, you should note that the Dual Micro SMGs do not support mods.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Having said that, all the other three weapons can be customized with a Mod Bench, and here’s a full rundown for all of them:

Recommended weapon mod for Hyper SMG

Epic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Modded Hyper SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Here are the recommended attachments you should use for the Hyper SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4:

Optic: Holo-13 (Provides 1.3x magnification)

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduces recoil)

Magazine: Speed Mag (Increases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Angled Foregrip (Reduces time to ADS)

These mods allow the Hyper SMG to become even more powerful in close-quarter combats. On top of lower ADS time, your recoil will be a lot less when using the spray option. Additionally, it provides you with a decent vision magnification while also boosting your reload speeds for fast-paced action.

Article continues after ad

Recommended weapon mod for Ranger Pistol

Epic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Modded Ranger Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Here are the recommended attachments you should use for the Ranger Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4:

Optic: Red Eye Sight (Provides 1.15x magnification)

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Drum Mag (Increases Magazine size but decreases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Laser (Increases Hipfire Accuracy)

The Ranger Pistol makes for an excellent secondary weapon in Fortnite owing to the firepower it offers. Adding these mods makes the gun even more powerful with reduced recoil and increased hipfire accuracy.

On top of that, the Drum Mag allows you to hold even more bullets for every round, giving you ample support in sweaty situations where you need more ammo to keep the action going. The Red Eye Sight provides some vision magnification, however, that is only good for close-range encounters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Recommended weapon mod for Monarch Pistol

Epic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Modded Monarch Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Here are the recommended attachments you should use for the Monarch Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4:

Optic: Holo-13 (Provides 1.3x magnification)

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Speed Mag (Increases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Laser (Increases Hipfire Accuracy)

The Monarch Pistol features a much slower firing rate than the Ranger Pistol, however, it makes up for it with the per-bullet damage it deals. Additionally, each round of this weapon has 7 bullets, making the Reload Speed a very important factor for the firearm.

Increased hipfire accuracy and reduced recoil mean you will be able to land your shots much more easily with these mods. The Holo-13 optic provides decent vision magnification, ensuring that you can have a fighting chance in close to mid-range combats.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for the best weapons to arm you as you survive Doomsday, check out the newly added Dual Micro SMGs, War Machine’s Arsenal, and returning mythics that can help you claim the Victory Royale.