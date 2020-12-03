Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

A brand new Fortnite season is finally here, which means there’s a ton of new places for players to drop to. But what are the best places to land for loot after the new update? Here’s what you need to know in order to get some weapons and items fast during Season 5 Zero Point.

Like most seasons of Fortnite nowadays, Season 5 Zero Point kicked off with another map refresh. Old areas have disappeared and in their wake, new points-of-interest have been added to the game, including a near complete revamp to the center of the map.

Because of these changes, your go-to spot from last season might not as good as others, or worse, it might be gone. Here’s everything you need to know about the best places to drop and get loot fast with the new Season 5 map, in no particular order.

Salty Towers

One of Fortnite Season 5’s most notable additions is that of Salty Towers. While it has a new fancy name, at the end of the day, the area is just a new version of Tilted Towers from way back in the day. Because it’s basically just the popular POI with a new paint job, it’s still a haven for both ground loot and chests.

Landing at the main tower is going to be your best bet here, although the other buildings aren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. Of course, just like the old version, it’s worth pointing out that it’s an incredibly popular spot, moreso now given its proximity to the middle of the map, so be careful when dropping in.

Flush Factory

Like the previous area, Flush Factory has also returned from the old Fortnite map, but this time it’s gone unnamed. To find it, just look for the group of buildings south of Slurpy Swamp. Again, because it shares the same layout as its previous version, there’s a ton of chests and ground loot found here for you to sink your teeth into.

The best part is that, because it’s unnamed on the map and in such a remote corner, you won’t be running into a lot of other players when landing here. This means that, generally speaking, you can take your time exploring and gearing up. Though, it’s important to be mindful of the circle, as you more than likely won’t be having your endgame there.

Stealthy Stronghold

Kicking our first “new” area on the list is Stealthy Stronghold. Unlike the previous two entries, this dinosaur/Jurassic Park-inspired POI is pretty big, so there’s a lot of places for loot. The only problem with it is that it can be very congested, resulting in some tight pathways and reduced lines-of-sight.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s one of the major areas added to the game with the new update, which means a ton of players will be landing there, especially if it’s near the start of the Battle Bus’ flight path. Still, it’s well worth it for all the loot you’ll end up getting.

Dirty Docks

This area is nothing new, but it’s still worth pointing out because of the high amount of loot that spawns here. You should have no problem finding a quick assault rifle or a shotgun with ease, due to how many buildings there are.

The best part is that, because everyone will be landing at the new areas, you more than likely won’t have to worry about a huge influx of players landing at the area, meaning that you’ll have more time to find stuff. Don’t think you’re completely out of the clear, as there will still be people dropping, but it will certainly be less so than before.

Zero Point

Like Flush Factory, this isn’t a named point on the map right now. That being said, there’s really nothing else to call the dead center of the map. In terms of loot, there’s a pretty notable amount here. It is worth noting that you’re going to have to be careful: it’s a brand new, large center of the map. This means it’s going to be insanely popular and you WILL run into other players, without a doubt.

The good thing, however, is that there’s a ton to do here outside of grabbing weapons. You’ll also be able to use quicksand to quickly move around the area with ease and you’ll also be able to pick up special crystals that allow you to teleport around the area.

Of course, these aren’t the only good areas in the game. If you find yourself having luck with other spots then those may be perfect for you. That being said, these five have a good, consistent amount of loot for fans to get.