 Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 3/Dec/2020 19:31

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

A brand new Fortnite season is finally here, which means there’s a ton of new places for players to drop to. But what are the best places to land for loot after the new update? Here’s what you need to know in order to get some weapons and items fast during Season 5 Zero Point.

Like most seasons of Fortnite nowadays, Season 5 Zero Point kicked off with another map refresh. Old areas have disappeared and in their wake, new points-of-interest have been added to the game, including a near complete revamp to the center of the map.

Because of these changes, your go-to spot from last season might not as good as others, or worse, it might be gone. Here’s everything you need to know about the best places to drop and get loot fast with the new Season 5 map, in no particular order.

Salty Towers

Epic Games
Tilted Towers makes a return in Season 5 in the form of Salty Towers.

One of Fortnite Season 5’s most notable additions is that of Salty Towers. While it has a new fancy name, at the end of the day, the area is just a new version of Tilted Towers from way back in the day. Because it’s basically just the popular POI with a new paint job, it’s still a haven for both ground loot and chests.

Landing at the main tower is going to be your best bet here, although the other buildings aren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. Of course, just like the old version, it’s worth pointing out that it’s an incredibly popular spot, moreso now given its proximity to the middle of the map, so be careful when dropping in.

Flush Factory

Epic Games
Flush Factory also makes a return with Season 5, after being absent since the old Chapter 1 map.

Like the previous area, Flush Factory has also returned from the old Fortnite map, but this time it’s gone unnamed. To find it, just look for the group of buildings south of Slurpy Swamp. Again, because it shares the same layout as its previous version, there’s a ton of chests and ground loot found here for you to sink your teeth into.

The best part is that, because it’s unnamed on the map and in such a remote corner, you won’t be running into a lot of other players when landing here. This means that, generally speaking, you can take your time exploring and gearing up. Though, it’s important to be mindful of the circle, as you more than likely won’t be having your endgame there.

Stealthy Stronghold

Epic Games
Stealthy Stronghold is a new area with Season 5 and it has a ton of loot.

Kicking our first “new” area on the list is Stealthy Stronghold. Unlike the previous two entries, this dinosaur/Jurassic Park-inspired POI is pretty big, so there’s a lot of places for loot. The only problem with it is that it can be very congested, resulting in some tight pathways and reduced lines-of-sight.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s one of the major areas added to the game with the new update, which means a ton of players will be landing there, especially if it’s near the start of the Battle Bus’ flight path. Still, it’s well worth it for all the loot you’ll end up getting.

Dirty Docks

Epic Games
Dirty Docks is still an great place to find loot in Season 5.

This area is nothing new, but it’s still worth pointing out because of the high amount of loot that spawns here. You should have no problem finding a quick assault rifle or a shotgun with ease, due to how many buildings there are.

The best part is that, because everyone will be landing at the new areas, you more than likely won’t have to worry about a huge influx of players landing at the area, meaning that you’ll have more time to find stuff. Don’t think you’re completely out of the clear, as there will still be people dropping, but it will certainly be less so than before.

Zero Point

Epic Games
The center of the map is a solid place to find loot, among other items.

Like Flush Factory, this isn’t a named point on the map right now. That being said, there’s really nothing else to call the dead center of the map. In terms of loot, there’s a pretty notable amount here. It is worth noting that you’re going to have to be careful: it’s a brand new, large center of the map. This means it’s going to be insanely popular and you WILL run into other players, without a doubt.

The good thing, however, is that there’s a ton to do here outside of grabbing weapons. You’ll also be able to use quicksand to quickly move around the area with ease and you’ll also be able to pick up special crystals that allow you to teleport around the area.

Of course, these aren’t the only good areas in the game. If you find yourself having luck with other spots then those may be perfect for you. That being said, these five have a good, consistent amount of loot for fans to get.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.