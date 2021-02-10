Best Fortnite settings for console: PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Switch - Dexerto

Fortnite allows you to change settings to improve everything from performance to graphical quality and aiming accuracy. Here are the best settings you can use.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale title Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world, with millions trying to score a coveted Victory Royale at the end of every match to show off their gaming prowess.

As a result, getting the right settings is incredibly important, as they can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing. But with so many options to adjust, where do you even start? It can be quite daunting.

Every player has their own preferences and style of play, so we’d recommend that you play around with the options and see what works for you. But we’ve put together what we believe are some of the best settings in Fortnite below.

Video Settings

There aren’t too many Video settings to tinker with, but a few adjustments here and there can make a difference. Turning the Brightness up, for example, can make it easier to spot enemies when it’s dark on The Island. On the other hand, Contrast doesn’t matter too much.

Motion Blur is supposed to give a more realistic look, but it can cause gameplay lag and even dizziness in some players. It’s a good idea to have Show FPS on, simply so you can figure out if you’re playing at an optimal 60fps. Of course, any Color Blind settings will be specific to the player.

Brightness: 120

120 User Interface Contrast: 0

0 Color Blind Mode: Down to personal preference

Down to personal preference Color Blind Strength: Down to personal preference

Down to personal preference Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

Game Settings

One of the biggest changes you can make here is to set Matchmaking Region to the closest region to you, which will ensure your ping remains as low as possible. Auto may be faster, but it could result in a worse connection with lag in gameplay, especially during unusual hours.

Toggle Sprint should be off and Sprint by Default should be on to keep you moving as fast as possible at all times. Turning Auto-Open Doors on, Hold to Swap Pickup off, and Tap to Search/Interact on will reduce the amount of time you’re vulnerable while standing still.

Auto Sort Consumables to the Right being on will make switching weapons quicker. Finally, all of the build settings depend on your own play style, but most players prefer to have Disable Pre-Edit Option turned on as pre-edits often cause them to lose matches.

Matchmaking Region: Set this to your nearest Region

Set this to your nearest Region Toggle Sprint: Off

Off Sprint by Default: On

On Sprint Cancels Reloading: Off

Off Auto-Open Doors: On

On Hold to Swap Pickup: Off

Off Toggle Targeting: Off

Off Mark Danger when Targeting: On

On Auto Pick Up Weapons: Off

Off Auto Sort Consumables to Right: On

On Reset Building Choice: On

On Disable Pre-Edit Option: On

On Turbo Building: On

On Confirm Edit on Release: On

On Contextual Tips: On

On Invert View: Down to personal preference

Down to personal preference Invert Airborne Controls: Down to personal preference

Down to personal preference Turbo Delete in Creative Mode: On

On Tap to Search/Interact: On

HUD Options

There aren’t too many settings that are worth changing from the default selections here. Most of the HUD options like Reticle, Player Health, Resources, and Control Prompts are essential to playing Fortnite.

However, if you do want to declutter your screen, you can turn off some options including Pickup Loot Stream, Elimination Feed, Net Debug Stats, and Quest Progress as they don’t have any real impact on how well you’ll perform in the game.

Controller Options

Turning Vibration and Adaptive Triggers (PS5 only) off will help you when aiming, as even subtle movements can throw your accuracy off. The Build Immediately option might take a while to get used to, but it will allow you to build much faster and defend yourself from enemy fire.

Sensitivity is down to personal preference, but we’ve found that having higher sensitivity than the standard amount helps to aim quicker. Equally, reducing the Deadzone on both Left and Right Stick will allow for faster reactions.

Controller Auto-run: On

On Build Immediately (Builder Pro): On

On Edit Hold Time: 0.150 seconds

0.150 seconds Vibration: Off

Off Look Sensitivity: 6 (Normal++)

6 (Normal++) Aim Sensitivity (ADS): 6 (Normal++)

6 (Normal++) Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.5x

1.5x Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.2x

1.2x Use Advanced Options: Off

Off Left Stick Deadzone: 10%

10% Right Stick Deadzone: 10%

10% Enable Adaptive Triggers: Off

Off Use Effect for Press: Off

As we said before, choosing settings in any game ultimately comes down to personal preference, but using our recommendations above is a good starting point for any gamer.

Play around with them in a few matches, and you’ll be a Fortnite pro in no time!