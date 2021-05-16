Best Fortnite edit course codes May 2021 - Dexerto

Honing your editing skills is one of the best ways to improve within Fortnite. Thankfully, there are some fantastic maps you can use to practice this mechanic.

Fortnite’s skill gap is one that has reached astronomical heights since the game was released back in 2017. Thankfully, the game has skill-based matchmaking which allows players to stay far away from some of the top players.

But, if you are looking to join this elite class of players then you are going to need to master some of the basic mechanics the game has to offer. Editing is one of these features, and it is vital for getting the upper hand on opposing players. Using the following creative map codes will greatly help your chances at becoming a better editor within Fortnite.

Advertisement

What are Fortnite edit courses?

These courses are maps designed by players that can be queued into within the Fortnite Creative Hub. Taking a pre-determined code from Epic Games website for these maps, you can set these maps within your own creative world, and then jump into them.

This has been one of the best features Fortnite has added into creative, as there is an ample amount of practice maps players can take advantage of in order to improve their gameplay. As well, queueing into a creative map is simple, as all you need to do is find the code for the map you want to play, copy and paste it into the portal and the map will instantly load.

Advertisement

Best Fortnite edit course codes

Getting a grip on editing is one of the best ways to improve as a player within Fortnite. Being able to quickly move around your builds during a fight and knowing which ones to utilize will help immensely.

There is an ample amount of maps for players to check out, and we are going to run over the best ones you should be using along with the codes for each of these maps.

CANDOOKS 9 IN 1 EDIT COURSE

Code – 7440-4394-8340

This map features nine different levels of editing, so no matter if you are a beginner or an expert, there is something for you within this map.

Advertisement

Star’s Edit Course

Code – 9860-5179-4527

Featuring simpler edits rather than complex ones, this map is ideal if you are just learning the basics of editing or if you want to get warmed up fast.

CANDOOK’s FNCS Edit Course

Code – 1743-6684-9261

Looking for an edit course catered to competitive scenarios? Candook’s FNCS edit course is the ideal map for situations you may encounter if you are a high-level player trying to make a name for yourself within FNCS.

Raider464’s 1v1 Edit Race Course

Code – 7789-3785-0380

If you are not in the mood to practice your editing by yourself, then you can go head to head with one of your friends in this intense race to the finish line.

Advertisement

Raider’s Warm-Up Course (5 Levels)

Code – 2559-0136-9834

Last but not least, Raider’s comprehensive warm-up map has everything you could possibly be looking for when it comes to an edit map. There are multiple levels for all player’s skills, as well, there are other scenarios such as building and target practice.

Read More: Ninja made millions at height of Fortnite

Over time you should see all the practice pay off in-game, as your edits will become a lot smoother and you will find yourself naturally executing edits.