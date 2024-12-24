The holiday season is here, and if you want to show off your festive cheer, you need to check out our list of the 12 Fortnite Christmas skins you need to remember to use in 2024.

Fortnite has amassed over 2,000 skins since Battle Royale launched in 2017, giving you plenty of options to show off your unique style or display your love for your favorite characters, celebrities, and sports stars.

If you want to show off your true holiday spirit, you’ll need to use one of the many Fortnite Christmas skins. Not all festive outfits are created equal though, so we’ve picked out 12 of the best for you to rock as we celebrate the big day.

Best Fortnite Christmas skins 2024

Codename E.L.F.

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 17, 2017

December 17, 2017 Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

For some, this may be an odd pick, but I can’t help but smile every time I see Jonesy out of his army fatigues and dressed up as an elf. Emblazoned in green and gold, Jonesy in his Codename E.L.F. gear is just as at home in Santa’s Workshop as he is on the Fortnite island, and should you choose to use this skin, you could be making a Victory Royale, rather than presents, for Christmas this year.

Crackabella

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 20, 2018

December 20, 2018 Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

We’ve all seen those slightly weird Nutcracker soldiers that people put around their houses at Christmas. Now imagine a version of one of those soldiers that was a princess, with a beautiful golden crown and regal white clothes with red, gold, and purple accents. That’s Crackabella, a wooden wonder who will look awesome as your Fortnite character.

Crackshot

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 24, 2017

December 24, 2017 Price: 2,000 V-Bucks

Speaking of Nutcrackers, if you would prefer the classic soldier look for your wooden character, then Crackshot will fulfill that wish perfectly. Clad in the classic red uniform, with the black hat on top, Crackshot’s name won’t automatically improve your aim, but at least you’ll look good when you miss your shots.

Globe Shaker

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 1, 2019

December 1, 2019 Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Globe Shaker might be the most Christmassy Fortnite skin of them all. First, they’re wearing a lovely red Christmas jumper with a festive Loot Llama on it. Pair that with their forest green trousers, and the bauble attached to their belt, and I’m already feeling the excitement of the season flowing through me. The icing on the cake? They’re holding a bauble-shaped snow globe in their hand — oh, and their head is a snow globe too. If that doesn’t get you in the Christmas spirit, I don’t know what will.

Karve

Released: December 23, 2020

December 23, 2020 Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

Karve might be the coolest Christmas skin at all, at least based on his fit. He’s rocking an awesome pair of red-lensed sunglasses that I’m very jealous of, a red festive-themed puffer jacket, and he’s rocking a Christmas tree and snowflake chain. Add a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s from the Fortnite Kicks feature, and you’ll have the freshest skin this holiday season.

Polar Peely

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 24, 2021

December 24, 2021 Price: Free (Winterfest 2021 reward)

Peely is one of Fortnite’s most iconic characters, so it’s no surprise that the frozen variant has made it onto our best Christmas skin list. Completely blue from the cold, with eyes as white as snow, Polar Peely was a free reward as part of Winterfest 2021, so if you didn’t manage to grab him during that event, you’ve missed on on a true Christmas cracker.

Sgt. Winter

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 6, 2018

December 6, 2018 Price: 950 V-Bucks (Chapter 1, Season 7 Battle Pass)

For many, Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill among man, but Sgt. Winter respectfully disagrees. This tattooed and muscley cheer-bringer is ready for war, with festive combat trousers, a bulletproof vest with “Ho Ho Ho” written on it, and a pair of night-vision goggles. With his bushy white beard, you’ll almost think that Santa has turned over a new leaf. He hasn’t though… right?

Snowmando

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 Price: Free (Operation Snowdown reward)

Every good soldier needs a wingman. For Sgt. Winter, that’s Snowmando. Are they a half-man, half-chicken made of snow? It’s kind of hard to say, but what’s absolutely certain is that with his festive camo pants and his brown leather vest, Snowmando looks the part.

Slushy Soldier

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 14, 2018

December 14, 2018 Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Another snowman that’s ready for war! Don’t be fooled by Slushy Soldier’s crooked smile and tiny top hat, he means business. That’s why he’s fashioned a carrot into a knife that hangs on his leg, and his bandolier is full of baby carrots ready to be thrown at enemies. His expression may be a bit goofy, but there’s something in those black eyes that makes me think he’s more dangerous with those carrots than I’d be with a weapon.

Snowdancer

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

Snowdancer is just cool, no pun intended. Her boots are sick, her metal breastplate is awesome, she’s got a cape flowing behind her, and her hair is perfect. This whole fit is just amazing, and you will definitely be the best-dressed character in your lobby if you’re rocking Snowdancer.

Mariah Carey

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

The undisputed queen of Christmas music, Mariah Carey has been defrosted (literally) and is ready to spread some festive cheer. Dressed in her iconic red Santa suit, you can run the Fortnite island singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to your heart’s content, as long as you’re not sick of hearing the song yet.

Santa Snoop Dogg

Epic Games / Dexerto

Released: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Price: Free (Winterfest 2024 reward)

If Mariah is the Queen of Christmas, then say hello to your new king. Snoop is feeling jolly this year, bringing a host of Christmas gifts to the Fortnite cabin this year, and you can even earn his Santa Snoop Dogg skin as a reward on Christmas Day. He’s got his Santa jacket and hat on, an awesome reindeer chain, and a festive flannel. What more could you want?

If you can’t get enough Christmas this year, then check out our guide to Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024 event, complete with all the quests and rewards you need to show your festive spirit this year.