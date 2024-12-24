Best Fortnite Christmas skins you need to useEpic Games
The holiday season is here, and if you want to show off your festive cheer, you need to check out our list of the 12 Fortnite Christmas skins you need to remember to use in 2024.
Fortnite has amassed over 2,000 skins since Battle Royale launched in 2017, giving you plenty of options to show off your unique style or display your love for your favorite characters, celebrities, and sports stars.
If you want to show off your true holiday spirit, you’ll need to use one of the many Fortnite Christmas skins. Not all festive outfits are created equal though, so we’ve picked out 12 of the best for you to rock as we celebrate the big day.
Best Fortnite Christmas skins 2024
Codename E.L.F.
- Released: December 17, 2017
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
For some, this may be an odd pick, but I can’t help but smile every time I see Jonesy out of his army fatigues and dressed up as an elf. Emblazoned in green and gold, Jonesy in his Codename E.L.F. gear is just as at home in Santa’s Workshop as he is on the Fortnite island, and should you choose to use this skin, you could be making a Victory Royale, rather than presents, for Christmas this year.
Crackabella
- Released: December 20, 2018
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
We’ve all seen those slightly weird Nutcracker soldiers that people put around their houses at Christmas. Now imagine a version of one of those soldiers that was a princess, with a beautiful golden crown and regal white clothes with red, gold, and purple accents. That’s Crackabella, a wooden wonder who will look awesome as your Fortnite character.
Crackshot
- Released: December 24, 2017
- Price: 2,000 V-Bucks
Speaking of Nutcrackers, if you would prefer the classic soldier look for your wooden character, then Crackshot will fulfill that wish perfectly. Clad in the classic red uniform, with the black hat on top, Crackshot’s name won’t automatically improve your aim, but at least you’ll look good when you miss your shots.
Globe Shaker
- Released: December 1, 2019
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
Globe Shaker might be the most Christmassy Fortnite skin of them all. First, they’re wearing a lovely red Christmas jumper with a festive Loot Llama on it. Pair that with their forest green trousers, and the bauble attached to their belt, and I’m already feeling the excitement of the season flowing through me. The icing on the cake? They’re holding a bauble-shaped snow globe in their hand — oh, and their head is a snow globe too. If that doesn’t get you in the Christmas spirit, I don’t know what will.
Karve
- Released: December 23, 2020
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
Karve might be the coolest Christmas skin at all, at least based on his fit. He’s rocking an awesome pair of red-lensed sunglasses that I’m very jealous of, a red festive-themed puffer jacket, and he’s rocking a Christmas tree and snowflake chain. Add a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s from the Fortnite Kicks feature, and you’ll have the freshest skin this holiday season.
Polar Peely
- Released: December 24, 2021
- Price: Free (Winterfest 2021 reward)
Peely is one of Fortnite’s most iconic characters, so it’s no surprise that the frozen variant has made it onto our best Christmas skin list. Completely blue from the cold, with eyes as white as snow, Polar Peely was a free reward as part of Winterfest 2021, so if you didn’t manage to grab him during that event, you’ve missed on on a true Christmas cracker.
Sgt. Winter
- Released: December 6, 2018
- Price: 950 V-Bucks (Chapter 1, Season 7 Battle Pass)
For many, Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill among man, but Sgt. Winter respectfully disagrees. This tattooed and muscley cheer-bringer is ready for war, with festive combat trousers, a bulletproof vest with “Ho Ho Ho” written on it, and a pair of night-vision goggles. With his bushy white beard, you’ll almost think that Santa has turned over a new leaf. He hasn’t though… right?
Snowmando
- Released: December 18, 2020
- Price: Free (Operation Snowdown reward)
Every good soldier needs a wingman. For Sgt. Winter, that’s Snowmando. Are they a half-man, half-chicken made of snow? It’s kind of hard to say, but what’s absolutely certain is that with his festive camo pants and his brown leather vest, Snowmando looks the part.
Slushy Soldier
- Released: December 14, 2018
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
Another snowman that’s ready for war! Don’t be fooled by Slushy Soldier’s crooked smile and tiny top hat, he means business. That’s why he’s fashioned a carrot into a knife that hangs on his leg, and his bandolier is full of baby carrots ready to be thrown at enemies. His expression may be a bit goofy, but there’s something in those black eyes that makes me think he’s more dangerous with those carrots than I’d be with a weapon.
Snowdancer
- Released: December 24, 2022
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
Snowdancer is just cool, no pun intended. Her boots are sick, her metal breastplate is awesome, she’s got a cape flowing behind her, and her hair is perfect. This whole fit is just amazing, and you will definitely be the best-dressed character in your lobby if you’re rocking Snowdancer.
Mariah Carey
- Released: December 21, 2024
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
The undisputed queen of Christmas music, Mariah Carey has been defrosted (literally) and is ready to spread some festive cheer. Dressed in her iconic red Santa suit, you can run the Fortnite island singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to your heart’s content, as long as you’re not sick of hearing the song yet.
Santa Snoop Dogg
- Released: December 25, 2024
- Price: Free (Winterfest 2024 reward)
If Mariah is the Queen of Christmas, then say hello to your new king. Snoop is feeling jolly this year, bringing a host of Christmas gifts to the Fortnite cabin this year, and you can even earn his Santa Snoop Dogg skin as a reward on Christmas Day. He’s got his Santa jacket and hat on, an awesome reindeer chain, and a festive flannel. What more could you want?
