Ben 10 creator says “never say never” to long-awaited Fortnite skins

The Ben 10 co-creator Duncan Rouleau has revealed he would be open to a Fortnite collaboration for the iconic children’s cartoon.

Trusted Fortnite leaker SamLeakss shared this on Twitter/X, adding, “With Warner Bros. planning to collaborate further with Fortnite in the future, this collaboration is super likely to happen at some point!” This followed several responses to a Q&A Rouleau hosted on his own Twitter/X account.

In his reply to a potential collab, Rouleau stated, “Baymax made an appearance, so never say never,” referencing the character from Big Hero 6 (which he co-created) who received a Fortnite skin as part of the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

“Nothing to report. But Baymax made one, so fingers crossed,” he said in response to a similar question.

When asked which of the ten aliens from Ben’s watch would make the best Fortnite character, Rouleau answered, “Good question. I think Heatblast would cook things up.”

Heatblast is the default alien form from the main character Ben Tennyson’s Omnitrix, known for his fire-based powers and a humanoid body made of living magma.

“Ben 10 is definitely a mini pass type collab. You could do Ben, Kevin, and Gwen playing it safe.

OR! You could release 3-4 Aliens!,” one commented, as various fans debated who should be added.

“I can already see the built in Emote that randomly transforms you into different aliens,” a player said.

“Imagine a Ben 10 Mythic you gain the Omnitrix and get to choose one of the ten aliens Ben used heat blast you can shoot fireballs and fly for a short about of time four arms you can throw rocks and create shockwaves and have around 800 HP and 400 Shield,” another suggested.

Previous Fortnite survey revealed potential Ben 10 skin collab

Although there’s been no official confirmation from Epic Games, Ben 10 was featured as a potential collaboration in a Fortnite survey from September 2024.

Prior to this, it was already one of the most requested skins in the community, with fans seeing it as a perfect fit for Fortnite, given Ben’s ten alien forms and the many characters and villains from the series.

These “survey skins” are often introduced based on player feedback, and with the comments from the co-creator, speculation about a Ben 10 crossover has only intensified.



As Fortnite approaches the end of this season, more partnership leaks have emerged for the remainder of the season and the next one. The biggest reveals so far include new skins for three major characters from Marvel and DC, as well as upcoming collabs for Avatar, Iron Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.