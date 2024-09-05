Banned Fortnite cheater brags they made $11,000 with hardware hacks

A Fortnite player has admitted to using cheating devices in tournaments, earning $11,000 before being banned. They casually revealed this on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of their ban and celebrating their ill-gotten gains.

Fortnite tournaments can be a big moneymaker for skilled players. Epic Games hosts cash-prize events like the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), Cash Cups, and Victory Cups. Whether you’re solo or in a duo, there’s a chance to snag up to $100 per match.

It’s also lucrative if you can get away with cheating, and one brazen cheater just owned up to it in the most casual way possible.

The player posted their ban notice, captioning it, “GGS!! Was fun while it lasted at least I made 11,000. Work in the shadows.” The cheater used a special device that runs the game on one PC and cheats on another.

“That’s insane they’re just straight up admitting it online. You’d think they’d keep it on the DL,” said one commenter.

This cheater wasn’t the only one bragging about it either. According to replies on Twitter and Reddit, other players have gotten in trouble for using similar cheats, earning a decent chunk of change before getting caught.

As one Redditor said, “Epic might be stepping up and finding ways to ban more cheaters, but it’s been going on for a long time unnoticed.”

The cheater’s open confession sparked frustration in the Fortnite community. One hopeful player said, “Hopefully they get persecuted. If Epic knows for sure they cheated and have a record of participating in tournaments they won, they could have it stripped and fined.”

With the rise of more sophisticated cheats, Fortnite’s competitive integrity is under threat. Epic seems to be cracking down, but as long as these devices exist, it’s a cat-and-mouse game. Meanwhile, in the land of casual players, people are practically clawing at each other over the ultra elusive Ultra Doom Mythic.