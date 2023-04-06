Attack on Titan’s Mikasa & Levi skins are coming to Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is well underway, and Epic Games has recently confirmed Attack on Titan’s Mikasa and Captain Levi’s skin release in the Battle Royale.

With the MEGA Season Battle Pass already revealing Eren Jaeger as the not-so-secret skin for Chapter 4 Season 2, an Attack on Titan collaboration was well and truly confirmed a long time ago.

But it’s not just Eren who’ll be appearing in the game, as Epic Games have now confirmed that two more skins, based on Mikasa and Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, will be released in Fortnite very soon.

The official Fortnite Twitter account confirmed that the new skins will arrive on April 11, 2023. They will most likely need to be purchased from the in-game Shop using V-Bucks, unlike Eren who appears in the Battle Pass.

A trailer released by Epic showcases both Mikasa and Levi from the globally renowned anime series Attack on Titan jumping into the action on the Fortnite map.

Given that the secret skin from the Battle Pass featuring Eren Jaeger will unlock on April 15, Mikasa and Levi’s release perfectly coincides with the hype surrounding Fortnite’s collab with Attack on Titan.

Attack of Titan joins the ranks of popular anime franchises that have collaborated with Fortnite in the past such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

All of these collaborations have had an impact on gameplay, too, with unique weapons such as the Kamehameha from Dragon Ball or explosive Kunai from Naruto available to find across the Island.

It remains to be seen whether the Attack on Titan collaboration will have similar additions for the Battle Royale, but the trailer does appear to show the omni-directional mobility gear from the anime in action.