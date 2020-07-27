Arkhram dominates Fortnite DreamHack Open NA West: Final placements

NA West Fortnite players got their chance to shine in the finals of their DreamHack Open event, however, 100 Thieves’ Arkhram scooped the top prize. Here’s how it shook out for others.

With the vast majority of esports events now being held online until its safe to return to a LAN setting, Fortnite has continued chugging on. Cash Cups are still a regular thing but DreamHack raised the stakes.

The tournament organizer hosted their first online-only Fortnite event with the start of the DreamHack Open events. NA East and European players have already had their moment in the spotlight with Team Liquid’s STRETCH and Teeq claiming solo wins in their respective regions.

However, on July 26, NA West were given their shot at glory but it ultimately came down to a few recognizable names.

Fortnite DreamHack Open NA West final standings

100 Thieves star Diego ‘Arkhram’ Lima came out on top in the NA West region finals, picking up a whopping 509 points.

That huge points total came thanks to his consistent finishes inside the top ten, plus the game where he managed to pick up a victory royale. He also managed to pick up an average of 3.5 kills from his games – by far and away the best average inside the top five.

Frapai and Team Liquid’s Cented managed to round out the top three, taking home $2,000 and $1,800. NRG’s EpikWhale, who is a consistent top finisher in NA West events, came in fourth.

Further down the standings, Reverse2k, Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha, and NRG Clix all finished inside the money at 41, 56, and 57.

Obviously, they didn’t manage to strike it as big as Arkhram and the other top finishers, but they didn’t go home empty-handed.

All focus for competitive Fortnite is set to be on the upcoming FNCS event, where the top pros in the game will hope to big themselves even more cash from the comfort of their own homes.