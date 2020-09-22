Arhkram's team wins Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 4: final placements

The fourth week in Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ Fortnite competition has just come to a close and we’ve got you covered with everything needed to catch up on the action.

$80,000 USD is on the line with each installment in Ninja’s huge Fortnite tournament. There are six individual weeks of competition all up. However, the latter half has been delayed significantly as the first event kicked off back in May.

With action finally resuming and online play taking center stage yet again, week four was one of the most stacked weeks yet. 20 trios dropped into the battle royale on September 21 but only 12 walked away with money in their pockets.

If you missed out on the event, fear not. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the results to get you up to speed.

The single-day tournament was extremely competitive from the first lobby. All of the biggest names were present this time around as some of the most popular Fortnite players took to the field.

Clix, Bizzle, Nate Hill, Bugha, benjyfishy, and MrSavage are just a few of the many names that filled out the star-studded lineup this week. Every trio was stacked with recognizable personalities from various organizations.

Perhaps the biggest talking point this week is that Ninja allowed ZexRow back into his competition. The TSM player was banned for an earlier outburst though soon apologized for his actions. He was able to come back to a Top 10 finish this time around.

Keeping with tradition in the Ninja Battles event, a completely new trio took home the first place prize this week. It was Avery, skqttles, and Arkhram that found themselves in the top spot after the final lobby, securing $25,000 for their efforts. Below is a full breakdown of how the 20 teams placed overall.

Ninja Battles Week 4 - Final Placements

Placement Team Prize (USD) 1st Avery, Arkhram, skqttles $25,000 2nd Commandment, Cented, Edgey $15,000 3rd Buckle, Kreo, Stretch $10,000 4th Eclipsae, illest, Furious $8,000 5th Reverse2k, Deyy, Mero $5,000 6th Zyfa, nosh, Clix $5,000 7th Megga, Bizzle, Dubs $3,000 8th Scoped, Ceice, blackeps $3,000 9th Jayth, Crunchy, who $2,000 10th MackWood, young calculator, ZexRow $2,000 11th Unkown, Zayt, Saf $1,000 12th Coop, Ajerss, HazThaGreat $1,000 13th Av, RogueShark, Knight - 14th Nate Hill, Funk, Tragix - 15th Aspect, npen, Xoonies - 16th Nick Eh 30, Punisher, Replays - 17th Bugha, Chap, Jamper - 18th EmadGG, Slackes, Acorn - 19th MrSavage, LetsHe, benjyfishy - 20th JaredFPS, Tilt, Thiefs -

While a new winner was crowned, many teams appeared at the top of the pack for a second or third time. With just two events remaining, it could be anyone's time to take the crown in Week 5 and Week 6. The final competitions currently don't have a date, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as they're locked in.